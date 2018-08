Avec Kevin Smith, Hit-Girl (Kick-Ass) contre les violeurs d'Hollywood

I just finished my final #HitGirl comic book script for the 4 issue mini-series I’m doing for @mrmarkmillar! Had a blast writing it! After the @JeffLemire story set in Canada, I get to take Hit-Girl to Tinsel Town in a story I’m calling HIT-GIRL: THE GOLDEN RAGE OF HOLLYWOOD! pic.twitter.com/NuGntMJxSU