BD : plusieurs auteurs français nommés aux Harvey Awards 2020

Photographie : Lewis Trondheim, ActuaLitté, CC BY SA 2.0

Les lauréats seront désignés après les votes de professionnels sélectionnés par l'organisation des Harvey Awards, ouverts jusqu'au 21 septembre prochain. Les résultats, eux, seront connus au mois d'octobre, pendant l'événement, le New York Comic Con, qui se déroule du 8 au 11 octobre.Les sélections sont les suivantes :Are You Listening? par Tillie Walden (First Second)Dragon Hoops par Gene Luen Yang (First Second)Grass par Keum Suk Gendry-Kim (Drawn and Quarterly)The Hard Tomorrow par Eleanor Davis (Drawn and Quarterly)Invisible Kingdom Vol. 1 par G. Willow Wilson et Christian Ward (Dark Horse Books/Berger Books)Little Bird: The Fight for Elder’s Hope par Darcy Van Poelgeest et Ian Bertram (Image Comics)Making Comics par Lynda Barry (Drawn and Quarterly)Reincarnation Stories par Kim Deitch (Fantagraphics)Rusty Brown par Chris Ware (Pantheon Graphic Library)Something is Killing the Children Vol. 1 par James Tynion IV et Werther Dell’Edera (BOOM! Studios)Afterlift par Chip Zdarsky et Jason Loo (comiXology Originals)The Eyes par Javi De Castro https://www.javidecastro.com/theeyesFried Rice Comic par Erica Eng https://friedricecomic.com/Harley Quinn: Black White & Red édité par Chris Conroy, Maggie Howell, Andy Khouri, et Amedeo Turturro (DC Comics / DC Digital First)The Nib édité par Matt Bors https://www.thenib.comAlmost American Girl: An Illustrated Memoir par Robin Ha (HarperCollins / Balzer + Bray)Dragon Hoops par Gene Luen Yang (First Second)Guts par Raina Telgemeier (Scholastic Graphix)Stargazing par Jen Wang (First Second)Superman Smashes the Klan par Gene Luen Yang and Gurihiru (DC Comics)Blacksad: Under the Skin, jeu vidéo par Microïds, d'après Blacksad (Dark Horse Comics)I Am Not Okay With This par Netlfix, d'après I Am Not Okay With This (Fantagraphics)Joker par Warner Bros. Pictures, d'après Batman (DC Comics)Legion: Season 3 par FX Productions et Marvel Television, d'après X-Men (Marvel Comics)Locke & Key: Season 1 par Netflix, d'après Locke & Key (IDW Publishing)The Old Guard par Netflix, d'après The Old Guard (Image Comics)The Sandman, livre audio par Audible, d'après The Sandman (DC Comics/Vertigo)Stumptown: Season 1 par ABC, d'après Stumptown (Oni Press)The Umbrella Academy: Season 2, par Netflix, d'après The Umbrella Academy (Dark Horse Comics)Watchmen par HBO, d'après Watchmen (DC Comics)H.P. Lovecraft’s At Mountains of Madness par Gou Tanabe (Dark Horse Manga)The Man Without Talent par Yoshiharu Tsuge (New York Review Comics)The Poe Clan par Moto Hagio (Fantagraphics)The Way of the Househusband par Kousuke Oono (VIZ Media)Witch Hat Atelier par Kamome Shirahama (Kodansha Comics)Grass par Keum Suk Gendry-Kim (Drawn and Quarterly)The House par Paco Roca (Fantagraphics)(Fantagraphics/Portrait d'un buveur, Dupuis, 2019)(Magnetic Press/Je vais rester, Rue de Sèvres, 2018)Year of the Rabbit par Tian Veasna (Drawn and Quarterly)