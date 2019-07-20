Comic Con 2019 : Pénélope Bagieu remporte un Eisner à San Diego





C’est pas souvent dans ma vie que j’ai pleuré de joie, mais FUCK YEAH j’ai un Eisner

(On verra demain matin si c’était pas un rêve. C’est fou. Mes petites culottées. J’y crois toujours pas.) pic.twitter.com/O37tEEaBwz — Pélénope Bagieu (@PenelopeB) July 20, 2019

• The Talk of the Saints, by Tom King and Jason Fabok, in Swamp Thing Winter Special (DC)

• Peter Parker: The Spectacular Spider-Man #310, by Chip Zdarsky (Marvel)

• Giant Days, by John Allison, Max Sarin, and Julaa Madrigal (Boom Box)

• Mister Miracle, by Tom King and Mitch Gerads (DC)

• Gideon Falls, by Jeff Lemire and Andrea Sorrentino (Image)

• Umami, by Ken Niimura (Panel Syndicate)

• The Contradictions, by Sophie Yanow

• Tom King, Batman, Mister Miracle, Heroes in Crisis, Swamp Thing Winter Special (DC)

• Jen Wang, The Prince and the Dressmaker (First Second) [Also won for Best Publication for Teens]

• Mitch Gerads, Mister Miracle (DC)

• Jen Bartel, Blackbird (Image); Submerged (Vault)

• Matt Wilson, Black Cloud, Paper Girls, The Wicked + The Divine(Image); The Mighty Thor, Runaways (Marvel)

• Dustin Nguyen, Descender (Image)

• Todd Klein, Black Hammer: Age of Doom, Neil Gaiman’s A Study in Emerald(Dark Horse); Batman: White Night (DC); Eternity Girl, Books of Magic(Vertigo/DC); The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen: The Tempest(Top Shelf/IDW)

• Sweet Little C*nt: The Graphic Work of Julie Doucet, by Anne Elizabeth Moore (Uncivilized Books)

« Brazen : Rebel Ladies Who Rocked the World, by Pénélope Bagieu, translated by Montana Kane (First Second). » On imagine aisément le bonheur en entendant son nom ainsi prononcé. Remis par des personnalités du monde de la bande dessinée, et consacrant des titres sortis l’année précédente aux États-Unis, les Will Eisner Awards sont une institution de la Comic Con.Ils rendent ainsi hommage à Will Eisner, créateur de Spirit et de multiples autres œuvres durant le siècle passé. Cette année, plusieurs autres auteurs français étaient nommés – Véro Cazot, Édouard Cour, Olivier Vatine ou encore Wilfrid Lupano.Les autres lauréats sont les suivants :