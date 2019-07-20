Comic Con 2019 : Pénélope Bagieu remporte un Eisner à San Diego

L’autrice de bande dessinée Penelope Bagieu n’a pas dissimulé sa joie de recevoir au cours de la traditionnelle cérémonie de la Comic Con de San Diego, un Eisner. C’est dans la catégorie Best U.S. Edition of International Material que se trouvent récompensées ses Culottées, série publiée chez Gallimard jeunesse.
« Brazen : Rebel Ladies Who Rocked the World, by Pénélope Bagieu, translated by Montana Kane (First Second). » On imagine aisément le bonheur en entendant son nom ainsi prononcé. Remis par des personnalités du monde de la bande dessinée, et consacrant des titres sortis l’année précédente aux États-Unis, les Will Eisner Awards sont une institution de la Comic Con.
Ils rendent ainsi hommage à Will Eisner, créateur de Spirit et de multiples autres œuvres durant le siècle passé. Cette année, plusieurs autres auteurs français étaient nommés – Véro Cazot, Édouard Cour, Olivier Vatine ou encore Wilfrid Lupano.
C’est pas souvent dans ma vie que j’ai pleuré de joie, mais FUCK YEAH j’ai un Eisner— Pélénope Bagieu (@PenelopeB) July 20, 2019
(On verra demain matin si c’était pas un rêve. C’est fou. Mes petites culottées. J’y crois toujours pas.) pic.twitter.com/O37tEEaBwz
Les autres lauréats sont les suivants :
Best Short Story
- • The Talk of the Saints, by Tom King and Jason Fabok, in Swamp Thing Winter Special (DC)
Best Single Issue/One-Shot
- • Peter Parker: The Spectacular Spider-Man #310, by Chip Zdarsky (Marvel)
Best Continuing Series
- • Giant Days, by John Allison, Max Sarin, and Julaa Madrigal (Boom Box)
Best Limited Series
- • Mister Miracle, by Tom King and Mitch Gerads (DC)
Best New Series
- • Gideon Falls, by Jeff Lemire and Andrea Sorrentino (Image)
Best Digital Comic
- • Umami, by Ken Niimura (Panel Syndicate)
Best Webcomic
- • The Contradictions, by Sophie Yanow
Best Writer
- • Tom King, Batman, Mister Miracle, Heroes in Crisis, Swamp Thing Winter Special (DC)
Best Writer/Artist
- • Jen Wang, The Prince and the Dressmaker (First Second) [Also won for Best Publication for Teens]
Best Penciller/Inker or Penciller/Inker Team
- • Mitch Gerads, Mister Miracle (DC)
Best Cover Artist
- • Jen Bartel, Blackbird (Image); Submerged (Vault)
Best Coloring
- • Matt Wilson, Black Cloud, Paper Girls, The Wicked + The Divine(Image); The Mighty Thor, Runaways (Marvel)
Best Painter/Multimedia Artist (interior art)
- • Dustin Nguyen, Descender (Image)
Best Lettering
- • Todd Klein, Black Hammer: Age of Doom, Neil Gaiman’s A Study in Emerald(Dark Horse); Batman: White Night (DC); Eternity Girl, Books of Magic(Vertigo/DC); The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen: The Tempest(Top Shelf/IDW)
Best Academic/Scholarly Work
- • Sweet Little C*nt: The Graphic Work of Julie Doucet, by Anne Elizabeth Moore (Uncivilized Books)
Pas de commentaires