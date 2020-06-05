Eisner Awards 2020 : Trondheim, Cassegrain et Émilie Plateau nommés

Malgré une annulation de l'édition 2020 du San Diego Comic Con, les fameuses récompenses du monde de la bande dessinée, les Eisner Awards, seront bel et bien décernées à des auteurs du monde entier. Les noms des auteurs et autrices nommés sont désormais connus, et les sélections font une place non négligeable aux auteurs francophones, avec Lewis Trondheim, Didier Cassegrain, Alexandre Clarisse, Wilfrid Lupano, Léa Mazé, Émilie Plateau, Timothée de Fombelle, Mathieu Sapin, Christian Cailleaux ou encore Marguerite Abouet.
Les auteurs nommés sont les suivants, dans les différentes catégories :
Meilleure Histoire Courte
“Hot Comb”, par Ebony Flowers, dans Hot Comb (Drawn & Quarterly)
“How to Draw a Horse”, par Emma Hunsinger, The New Yorker, https://www.newyorker.com/humor/daily-shouts/how-to-draw-a-horse
“The Menopause”, par Mira Jacob, The Believer, https://believermag.com/the-menopause/
“Who Gets Called an ‘Unfit’ Mother?” par Miriam Libicki, The Nib, https://thenib.com/who-gets-called-an-unfit-mother/
“You’re Not Going to Believe What I’m About to Tell You”, par Matthew Inman, The Oatmeal, https://theoatmeal.com/comics/believe
Meilleur numéro/one shot
Coin-Op No. 8: Infatuation, par Peter and Maria Hoey (Coin-Op Books)
The Freak, par Matt Lesniewski (AdHouse)
Minotäar, par Lissa Treiman (Shortbox)
Our Favorite Thing Is My Favorite Thing Is Monsters, par Emil Ferris (Fantagraphics)
Sobek, par James Stokoe (Shortbox)
Meilleure série en cours
Bitter Root, par David Walker, Chuck Brown, et Sanford Greene (Image)
Criminal, par Ed Brubaker et Sean Phillips (Image)
Crowded, par Christopher Sebela, Ro Stein, et Ted Brandt (Image)
Daredevil, par Chip Zdarsky et Marco Checchetto (Marvel)
The Dreaming, par Simon Spurrier, Bilquis Evely et al. (DC)
Immortal Hulk, par Al Ewing, Joe Bennett, et Ruy José et al. (Marvel)
Meilleure série limitée
Ascender, par Jeff Lemire et Dustin Nguyen (Image)
Ghost Tree, par Bobby Curnow et Simon Gane (IDW)
Little Bird par Darcy Van Poelgeest et Ian Bertram (Image)
Naomi par Brian Michael Bendis, David Walker, et Jamal Campbell (DC)
Sentient, par Jeff Lemire et Gabriel Walta (TKO)
Meilleure nouvelle série
Doctor Doom, par Christopher Cantwell et Salvador Larocca (Marvel)
Invisible Kingdom, par G. Willow Wilson et Christian Ward (Berger Books/Dark Horse)
Once & Future, par Kieron Gillen et Dan Mora (BOOM! Studios)
Something Is Killing the Children, par James Tynion IV et Werther Dell’Edera (BOOM! Studios)
Undiscovered Country, par Scott Snyder, Charles Soule, Giuseppe Camuncoli, et Daniele Orlandini (Image)
Meilleure publication pour enfants (à partir de 8 ans)
Comics: Easy as ABC, par Ivan Brunetti (TOON)
Kitten Construction Company: A Bridge Too Fur, par John Patrick Green (First Second/Macmillan)
The Pigeon HAS to Go to School! par Mo Willems (Hyperion Books)
A Trip to the Top of the Volcano with Mouse, par Frank Viva (TOON)
¡Vamos! Let's Go to the Market, par Raúl the Third (Versify/Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)
Who Wet My Pants? par Bob Shea et Zachariah Ohora (Little, Brown)
Meilleure publication pour enfants (9 à 12 ans)
Akissi: More Tales of Mischief, par Marguerite Abouet et Mathieu Sapin (Flying Eye/Nobrow)
Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls, par Dav Pilkey (Scholastic Graphix)
Guts, par Raina Telgemeier (Scholastic Graphix)
New Kid, par Jerry Craft (Quill Tree/HarperCollins)
This Was Our Pact, par Ryan Andrews (First Second/Macmillan)
The Wolf in Underpants, par Wilfrid Lupano, Mayana Itoïz, et Paul Cauuet (Graphic Universe/Lerner Publishing Group)
Meilleure publication pour les ados (13 à 17 ans)
Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass, par Mariko Tamaki et Steve Pugh (DC)
Hot Comb, par Ebony Flowers (Drawn & Quarterly)
Kiss Number 8, par Colleen AF Venable et Ellen T. Crenshaw (First Second/Macmillan)
Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me, par Mariko Tamaki et Rosemary Valero-O'Connell (First Second/Macmillan)
Penny Nichols, par MK Reed, Greg Means, et Matt Wiegle (Top Shelf)
Meilleure série humoristique
Anatomy of Authors, par Dave Kellett (SheldonComics.com)
Death Wins a Goldfish, par Brian Rea (Chronicle Books)
Minotäar, par Lissa Treiman (Shortbox)
Sobek, par James Stokoe (Shortbox)
The Way of the Househusband, vol. 1, par Kousuke Oono, traduit par Sheldon Drzka (VIZ Media)
Wondermark: Friends You Can Ride On, par David Malki (Wondermark)
Meilleure anthologie
ABC of Typography, par David Rault (SelfMade Hero)
Baltic Comics Anthology š! #34-37, dirigé par David Schilter, Sanita Muižniece et al. (kuš!)
Drawing Power: Women’s Stories of Sexual Violence, Harassment, and Survival, dirigé par Diane Noomin (Abrams)
Kramer’s Ergot #10, dirigé par Sammy Harkham (Fantagraphics)
The Nib #2–4, dirigé par Matt Bors (Nib)
Meilleure adaptation d'une histoire vraie
Good Talk: A Memoir in Conversations, par Mira Jacob (One World/Random House)
Grass, par Keum Suk Gendry-Kim, traduit par Janet Hong (Drawn & Quarterly)
Kid Gloves: Nine Months of Careful Chaos, par Lucy Knisley (First Second/Macmillan)
Moonbound: Apollo 11 and the Dream of Spaceflight, par Jonathan Fetter-Vorm (Hill & Wang)
My Solo Exchange Diary, vol. 2 (suite de My Lesbian Experience with Loneliness), par Nagata Kabi, traduit par Jocelyne Allen (Seven Seas)
They Called Us Enemy, par George Takei, Justin Eisinger, Steven Scott, et Harmony Becker (Top Shelf)
Meilleur album (nouveauté)
Are You Listening? par Tillie Walden (First Second/Macmillan)
Bezimena, par Nina Bunjevac (Fantagraphics)
BTTM FDRS, par Ezra Claytan Daniels et Ben Passmore (Fantagraphics)
Life on the Moon, par Robert Grossman (Yoe Books/IDW)
New World, par David Jesus Vignolli (Archaia/BOOM!)
Reincarnation Stories, par Kim Deitch (Fantagraphics)
Meilleur album (réimpression)
Bad Weekend par Ed Brubaker et Sean Phillips (Image)
Clyde Fans, par Seth (Drawn & Quarterly)
Cover, vol. 1, par Brian Michael Bendis et David Mack (DC/Jinxworld)
Glenn Ganges: The River at Night, par Kevin Huizenga (Drawn & Quarterly)
LaGuardia, par Nnedi Okorafor et Tana Ford (Berger Books/Dark Horse)
Rusty Brown, par Chris Ware (Pantheon)
Meilleure adaptation d'un autre média
Giraffes on Horseback Salad: Salvador Dali, the Marx Brothers, and the Strangest Movie Never Made, par Josh Frank, Tim Hedecker, et Manuela Pertega (Quirk Books)
The Giver, par Lois Lowry et P. Craig Russell, (HMH Books for Young Readers)
The Handmaid’s Tale: The Graphic Novel, par Margaret Atwood, adapté par Renee Nault (Nan A. Talese)
HP Lovecraft’s At the Mountains of Madness, vols. 1–2, adapté par Gou Tanabe, traduit par Zack Davisson (Dark Horse Manga)
The Seventh Voyage, par Stanislaw Lem, adapté par Jon Muth, traduit par Michael Kandel (Scholastic Graphix)
Snow, Glass, Apples, par Neil Gaiman et Colleen Doran (Dark Horse Books)
Meilleure édition américaine d'une publication internationale
Diabolical Summer, par Thierry Smolderen et Alexandre Clerisse, traduit par Edward Gauvin (IDW)
Gramercy Park, par Timothée de Fombelle et Christian Cailleaux, traduit par Edward Gauvin (EuroComics/IDW)
The House, par Paco Roca, traduit par Andrea Rosenberg (Fantagraphics)
Maggy Garrisson, par Lewis Trondheim et Stéphane Oiry, traduit par Emma Wilson (SelfMadeHero)
Stay, par Lewis Trondheim et Hubert Chevillard, traduit par Mike Kennedy (Magnetic Press)
Wrath of Fantômas, par Olivier Bouquet et Julie Rocheleau, traduit par Edward Gauvin (Titan)
Meilleure édition américaine d'une publication asiatique
BEASTARS, par Paru Itagaki, traduit par Tomo Kimura (VIZ Media)
Cats of the Louvre, par Taiyo Matsumoto, traduit par Michael Arias (VIZ Media)
Grass, par Keum Suk Gendry-Kim, traduit par Janet Hong (Drawn & Quarterly)
Magic Knight Rayearth 25th Anniversary Edition, par CLAMP, traduit par Melissa Tanaka (Kodansha)
The Poe Clan, par Moto Hagio, traduit par Rachel Thorn (Fantagraphics)
Witch Hat Atelier, par Kamome Shirahama, traduit par Stephen Kohler (Kodansha)
Meilleure collection d'archives - comic strips
Cham: The Best Comic Strips and Graphic Novelettes, 1839–1862, par David Kunzle (University Press of Mississippi)
Ed Leffingwell’s Little Joe, par Harold Gray, dirigé par Peter Maresca et Sammy Harkham (Sunday Press Books)
The George Herriman Library: Krazy & Ignatz 1916–1918, dirigé par R.J. Casey (Fantagraphics)
Krazy Kat: The Complete Color Sundays, par George Herriman, dirigé par Alexander Braun (TASCHEN)
Madness in Crowds: The Teeming Mind of Harrison Cady, par Violet et Denis Kitchen (Beehive Books)
Pogo, Vol. 6: Clean as a Weasel, par Walt Kelly, dirigé par Mark Evanier et Eric Reynolds (Fantagraphics)
Meilleure collection d'archives - comic books
Alay-Oop, par William Gropper (New York Review Comics)
The Complete Crepax, vol. 5: American Stories, dirigé par Kristy Valenti (Fantagraphics)
Jack Kirby’s Dingbat Love, dirigé par John Morrow (TwoMorrows)
Moonshadow: The Definitive Edition, par J. M. DeMatteis, Jon J Muth, George Pratt, Kent Williams et autres (Dark Horse Books)
Stan Sakai’s Usagi Yojimbo: The Complete Grasscutter Artist Select, par Stan Sakai, dirigé par Scott Dunbier (IDW)
That Miyoko Asagaya Feeling, par Shinichi Abe, traduit par Ryan Holmberg, edited by Mitsuhiro Asakawa (Black Hook Press)
Meilleur scénariste
Bobby Curnow, Ghost Tree (IDW)
MK Reed et Greg Means, Penny Nichols (Top Shelf)
Mariko Tamaki, Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass (DC); Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me (First Second/Macmillan); Archie (Archie)
Lewis Trondheim, Stay (Magnetic Press); Maggy Garrisson (SelfMadeHero)
G. Willow Wilson, Invisible Kingdom (Berger Books/Dark Horse); Ms. Marvel (Marvel)
Chip Zdarsky, White Trees (Image); Daredevil, Spider-Man: Life Story (Marvel); Afterlift (comiXology Originals)
Meilleur auteur/dessinateur
Nina Bunjevac, Bezimena (Fantagraphics)
Mira Jacob, Good Talk (Random House); “The Menopause” in The Believer (June 1, 2019)
Keum Suk Gendry-Kim, Grass (Drawn & Quarterly)
James Stokoe, Sobek (Shortbox)
Raina Telgemeier, Guts (Scholastic Graphix)
Tillie Walden, Are You Listening? (First Second/Macmillan)
Meilleur artiste/encreur ou meilleure équipe artiste/encreur
Ian Bertram, Little Bird (Image)
Colleen Doran, Snow, Glass, Apples (Dark Horse)
Bilquis Evely, The Dreaming (DC)
Simon Gane, Ghost Tree (IDW)
Steve Pugh, Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass (DC)
Rosemary Valero-O'Connell, Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me (First Second/Macmillan)
Meilleur peintre ou artiste multimédia (planches intérieures)
Didier Cassegrain, Black Water Lilies (Europe Comics)
Alexandre Clarisse, Diabolical Summer (IDW)
David Mack, Cover (DC)
Léa Mazé, Elma, A Bear’s Life, vol. 1: The Great Journey (Europe Comics)
Julie Rocheleau, Wrath of Fantômas (Titan)
Christian Ward, Invisible Kingdom (Berger Books/Dark Horse)
Meilleur artiste de couverture
Jen Bartel, Blackbird (Image Comics)
Francesco Francavilla, Archie, Archie 1955, Archie Vs. Predator II, Cosmo (Archie)
David Mack, American Gods, Fight Club 3 (Dark Horse); Cover (DC)
Emma Rios, Pretty Deadly (Image)
Julian Totino Tedesco, Daredevil (Marvel)
Christian Ward, Machine Gun Wizards (Dark Horse), Invisible Kingdom (Berger Books/Dark Horse)
Meilleure colorisation
Lorena Alvarez, Hicotea (Nobrow)
Jean-Francois Beaulieu, Middlewest, Outpost Zero (Image)
Matt Hollingsworth, Batman: Curse of the White Knight, Batman White Knight Presents Von Freeze (DC); Little Bird, November (Image)
Molly Mendoza, Skip (Nobrow)
Dave Stewart, Black Hammer, B.P.R.D.: The Devil You Know, Hellboy and the BPRD (Dark Horse); Gideon Falls (Image); Silver Surfer Black, Spider-Man (Marvel)
Meilleur lettrage
Deron Bennett, Batgirl, Green Arrow, Justice League, Martian Manhunter (DC); Canto (IDW); Assassin Nation, Excellence (Skybound/Image); To Drink and To Eat, vol. 1 (Lion Forge); Resonant (Vault)
Jim Campbell, Black Badge, Coda (BOOM Studios); Giant Days, Lumberjanes: The Shape of Friendship (BOOM Box!); Rocko’s Modern Afterlife (KaBOOM!); At the End of Your Tether (Lion Forge); Blade Runner 2019 (Titan); Mall, The Plot, Wasted Space (Vault)
Clayton Cowles, Aquaman, Batman, Batman and the Outsiders, Heroes in Crisis, Superman: Up in the Sky, Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen (DC); Bitter Root, Pretty Deadly, Moonstruck, Redlands, The Wicked + The Divine (Image); Reaver (Skybound/Image); Daredevil, Ghost-Spider, Silver Surfer Black, Superior Spider-Man, Venom (Marvel)
Emilie Plateau, Colored: The Unsung Life of Claudette Colvin (Europe Comics)
Stan Sakai, Usagi Yojimbo (IDW)
Tillie Walden, Are You Listening? (First Second/Macmillan)
Meilleur journal/périodique lié au domaine des comics
Comic Riffs blog, by Michael Cavna, www.washingtonpost.com/entertainment/comics/
The Comics Journal, edited by Gary Groth, RJ Casey, and Kristy Valenti (Fantagraphics)
Hogan’s Alley, edited by Tom Heintjes (Hogan’s Alley)
Inks: The Journal of the Comics Studies Society, edited by Qiana Whitted (Ohio State University Press)
LAAB Magazine, vol. 4: This Was Your Life, edited by Ronald Wimberly and Josh O’Neill (Beehive Books)
Women Write About Comics, edited by Nola Pfau and Wendy Browne, www.WomenWriteAboutComics.com
Meilleur livre sur la bande dessinée
The Art of Nothing: 25 Years of Mutts and the Art of Patrick McDonnell (Abrams)
The Book of Weirdo, by Jon B. Cooke (Last Gasp)
Grunt: The Art and Unpublished Comics of James Stokoe (Dark Horse)
Logo a Gogo: Branding Pop Culture, by Rian Hughes (Korero Press)
Making Comics, by Lynda Barry (Drawn & Quarterly)
Screwball! The Cartoonists Who Made the Funnies Funny, by Paul Tumey (Library of American Comics/IDW)
Meilleur travail académique
The Art of Pere Joan: Space, Landscape, and Comics Form, by Benjamin Fraser (University of Texas Press)
The Comics of Rutu Modan: War, Love, and Secrets, by Kevin Haworth (University Press of Mississippi)
EC Comics: Race, Shock, and Social Protest, by Qiana Whitted (Rutgers University Press)
The Peanuts Papers: Writers and Cartoonists on Charlie Brown, Snoopy & the Gang, and the Meaning of Life, edited by Andrew Blauner (Library of America)
Producing Mass Entertainment: The Serial Life of the Yellow Kid, by Christina Meyer (Ohio State University Press)
Women’s Manga in Asia and Beyond: Uniting Different Cultures and Identities, edited by Fusami Ogi et al. (Palgrave Macmillan)
Meilleur design de publication
Grunt: The Art and Unpublished Comics of James Stokoe, designed by Ethan Kimberling (Dark Horse)
Krazy Kat: The Complete Color Sundays, by George Herriman, designed by Anna-Tina Kessler (TASCHEN)
Logo a Gogo, designed by Rian Hughes (Korero Press)
Madness in Crowds: The Teeming Mind of Harrison Cady, designed by Paul Kopple and Alex Bruce (Beehive Books)
Making Comics, designed by Lynda Barry (Drawn & Quarterly)
Rusty Brown, designed by Chris Ware (Pantheon)
Meilleure série numérique
Afterlift, by Chip Zdarsky and Jason Loo (comiXology Originals)
Black Water Lilies, by Michel Bussi, adapted by Frédéric Duval and Didier Cassegrain, translated by Edward Gauvin (Europe Comics)
Colored: The Unsung Life of Claudette Colvin, by Tania de Montaigne, adapted by Emilie Plateau, translated by Montana Kane (Europe Comics)
Elma, A Bear’s Life, vol. 1: The Great Journey, by Ingrid Chabbert and Léa Mazé, translated by Jenny Aufiery (Europe Comics)
Mare Internum, by Der-shing Helmer (comiXology; gumroad.com/l/MIPDF)
Tales from Behind the Window, by Edanur Kuntman, translated by Cem Ulgen (Europe Comics)
Meilleur webcomic
Cabramatta, by Matt Huynh, http://believermag.com/cabramatta/
Chuckwagon at the End of the World, by Erik Lundy, https://hollowlegcomics.tumblr.com/chuckwagon
The Eyes, by Javi de Castro, https://www.javidecastro.com/theeyes
Fried Rice Comic, by Erica Eng, https://friedricecomic.tumblr.com
reMIND, by Jason Brubaker, https://is.gd/T7rafM
Third Shift Society, by Meredith Moriarty, https://www.webtoons.com/en/supernatural/third-shift-society/list?title_no=1703
