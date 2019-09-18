10 roman en traduction et 10 livres jeunesse pour les National Book Awards

Les National Book Awards, qui comptent parmi les récompenses les plus fameuses des États-Unis, dévoilent peu à peu leurs sélections. Les jurys ont ainsi annoncé leurs choix respectifs, dans deux premières catégories : les ouvrages traduits et les livres destinés aux plus jeunes. Les résultats sont attendus pour le 20 novembre prochain.
La sélection d'ouvrages traduits pour les National Book Awards 2019
A Place to Belong, Cynthia Kadohata, Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books, Simon & Schuster
La sélection de traductions est la suivante :
The Collector of Leftover Souls: Field Notes on Brazil’s Everyday Insurrections, Eliane Brum, traduit par Diane Grosklaus Whitty, Graywolf Press
Space Invaders, Nona Fernández, traduit par Natasha Wimmer, Graywolf Press
Will and Testament, Vigdis Hjorth, traduit par Charlotte Barslund, Verso Fiction / Verso Books
Death is Hard Work, Khaled Khalifa, traduit par Leri Price, Farrar, Straus and Giroux / Macmillan Publishers
Baron Wenckheim’s Homecoming, László Krasznahorkai, traduit par Ottilie Mulzet, New Directions
When Death Takes Something from You Give It Back: Carl’s Book, Naja Marie Aidt, traduit par Denise Newman, Coffee House Press
The Barefoot Woman, Scholastique Mukasonga, traduit par Jordan Stump, Archipelago Books
The Memory Police, Yoko Ogawa, traduit par Stephen Snyder, Pantheon Books / Penguin Random House
Crossing, Pajtim Statovci, traduit par David Hackston, Pantheon Books / Penguin Random House
Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead, Olga Tokarczuk, traduit par Antonia Lloyd-Jones, Riverhead Books / Penguin Random House
La sélection d'ouvrages pour la jeunesse :
Kiss Number 8, Colleen AF Venable, Ellen T. Crenshaw, First Second Books, Macmillan Publishers
The Undefeated, Kwame Alexander, Kadir Nelson, Versify, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
PET, Akwaeke Emezi, Make Me a World, Penguin Random House
SHOUT, Laurie Halse Anderson, Viking Books for Young Readers, Penguin Random House
La sélection de traductions est la suivante :
The Collector of Leftover Souls: Field Notes on Brazil’s Everyday Insurrections, Eliane Brum, traduit par Diane Grosklaus Whitty, Graywolf Press
Space Invaders, Nona Fernández, traduit par Natasha Wimmer, Graywolf Press
Will and Testament, Vigdis Hjorth, traduit par Charlotte Barslund, Verso Fiction / Verso Books
Death is Hard Work, Khaled Khalifa, traduit par Leri Price, Farrar, Straus and Giroux / Macmillan Publishers
Baron Wenckheim’s Homecoming, László Krasznahorkai, traduit par Ottilie Mulzet, New Directions
When Death Takes Something from You Give It Back: Carl’s Book, Naja Marie Aidt, traduit par Denise Newman, Coffee House Press
The Barefoot Woman, Scholastique Mukasonga, traduit par Jordan Stump, Archipelago Books
The Memory Police, Yoko Ogawa, traduit par Stephen Snyder, Pantheon Books / Penguin Random House
Crossing, Pajtim Statovci, traduit par David Hackston, Pantheon Books / Penguin Random House
Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead, Olga Tokarczuk, traduit par Antonia Lloyd-Jones, Riverhead Books / Penguin Random House
La sélection d'ouvrages pour la jeunesse :
Kiss Number 8, Colleen AF Venable, Ellen T. Crenshaw, First Second Books, Macmillan Publishers
The Undefeated, Kwame Alexander, Kadir Nelson, Versify, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
PET, Akwaeke Emezi, Make Me a World, Penguin Random House
SHOUT, Laurie Halse Anderson, Viking Books for Young Readers, Penguin Random House
Look Both Ways: A Tale Told in Ten Blocks, Jason Reynolds, Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books, Simon & Schuster
Patron Saints of Nothing, Randy Ribay, Penguin Random House
Thirteen Doorways, Wolves Behind Them All, Laura Ruby, Balzer + Bray, HarperCollins Publishers
1919: The Year That Changed America, Martin W. Sandler, Bloomsbury Children’s Books, Bloomsbury Publishing
Out of Salem, Hal Schrieve, Triangle Square, Seven Stories Press
De nouvelles sélections, avec 5 ouvrages finalistes, seront publiées par le jury au mois d'octobre.
Commentaires
Pas de commentaires
Poster un commentaire