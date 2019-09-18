10 roman en traduction et 10 livres jeunesse pour les National Book Awards

La sélection d'ouvrages traduits pour les National Book Awards 2019





La sélection de traductions est la suivante :



The Collector of Leftover Souls: Field Notes on Brazil’s Everyday Insurrections, Eliane Brum, traduit par Diane Grosklaus Whitty, Graywolf Press

Space Invaders, Nona Fernández, traduit par Natasha Wimmer, Graywolf Press

Will and Testament, Vigdis Hjorth, traduit par Charlotte Barslund, Verso Fiction / Verso Books

Death is Hard Work, Khaled Khalifa, traduit par Leri Price, Farrar, Straus and Giroux / Macmillan Publishers

Baron Wenckheim’s Homecoming, László Krasznahorkai, traduit par Ottilie Mulzet, New Directions

When Death Takes Something from You Give It Back: Carl’s Book, Naja Marie Aidt, traduit par Denise Newman, Coffee House Press

The Barefoot Woman, Scholastique Mukasonga, traduit par Jordan Stump, Archipelago Books

The Memory Police, Yoko Ogawa, traduit par Stephen Snyder, Pantheon Books / Penguin Random House

Crossing, Pajtim Statovci, traduit par David Hackston, Pantheon Books / Penguin Random House

Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead, Olga Tokarczuk, traduit par Antonia Lloyd-Jones, Riverhead Books / Penguin Random House



La sélection d'ouvrages pour la jeunesse :



Kiss Number 8, Colleen AF Venable, Ellen T. Crenshaw, First Second Books, Macmillan Publishers

The Undefeated, Kwame Alexander, Kadir Nelson, Versify, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

PET, Akwaeke Emezi, Make Me a World, Penguin Random House

SHOUT, Laurie Halse Anderson, Viking Books for Young Readers, Penguin Random House

A Place to Belong, Cynthia Kadohata, Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books, Simon & SchusterLook Both Ways: A Tale Told in Ten Blocks, Jason Reynolds, Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books, Simon & SchusterPatron Saints of Nothing, Randy Ribay, Penguin Random HouseThirteen Doorways, Wolves Behind Them All, Laura Ruby, Balzer + Bray, HarperCollins Publishers1919: The Year That Changed America, Martin W. Sandler, Bloomsbury Children’s Books, Bloomsbury PublishingOut of Salem, Hal Schrieve, Triangle Square, Seven Stories PressDe nouvelles sélections, avec 5 ouvrages finalistes, seront publiées par le jury au mois d'octobre.