10 romans en lice pour les National Book Awards 2019

NBA ne désigne pas simplement, aux États-Unis, une ligue de basket-ball : les National Book Awards représentent les récompenses les plus prestigieuses, outre-Atlantique, dans le domaine du livre. Une sélection de 10 romans a été révélée, parallèlement à des sélections consacrées à la non-fiction et à la poésie.
La sélection fiction est la suivante :
Fleishman Is in Trouble, Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Random House / Penguin Random House
Trust Exercise, Susan Choi, Henry Holt & Company / Macmillan Publishers
Sabrina & Corina: Stories, Kali Fajardo-Anstine, One World / Penguin Random House
Black Leopard, Red Wolf, Marlon James, Riverhead Books / Penguin Random House
Black Light: Stories, Kimberly King, Parsons Vintage / Penguin Random House
The Other Americans, Laila Lalami, Pantheon Books / Penguin Random House
Disappearing Earth, Julia Phillips, Alfred A. Knopf / Penguin Random House
The Need, Helen Phillips, Simon & Schuster
On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press / Penguin Random House
The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead, Doubleday / Penguin Random House
La sélection non-fiction :
Go Ahead in the Rain: Notes to A Tribe Called Quest, Hanif Abdurraqib, University of Texas Press
The Yellow House, Sarah M. Broom, Grove Press / Grove Atlantic
What You Have Heard is True: A Memoir of Witness and Resistance, Carolyn Forché, Penguin Press / Penguin Random House
The End of the Myth: From the Frontier to the Border Wall in the Mind of America, Greg Grandin, Metropolitan Books / Macmillan Publishers
Thick: And Other Essays, Tressie McMillan Cottom, The New Press
Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland, Patrick Radden, Keefe Doubleday / Penguin Random House
Burn the Place: A Memoir, Iliana Regan, Agate Midway / Agate Publishing, Inc.
Race for Profit: How Banks and the Real Estate Industry Undermined Black Homeownership, Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor, The University of North Carolina Press
The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee: Native America from 1890 to the Present, David Treuer, Riverhead Books / Penguin Random House
Solitary, Albert Woodfox, Leslie George, Grove Press / Grove Atlantic
La sélection poésie :
Variations on Dawn and Dusk, Dan Beachy-Quick, Omnidawn Publishing
The Tradition, Jericho Brown, Copper Canyon Press
“I”: New and Selected Poems, Toi Derricotte, University of Pittsburgh Press
Build Yourself a Boat, Camonghne Felix, Haymarket Books
Be Recorder, Carmen Giménez Smith, Graywolf Press
Deaf Republic, Ilya Kaminsky, Graywolf Press
A Sand Book, Ariana Reines, Tin House Books
Dunce, Mary Ruefle, Wave Books
Sight Lines, Arthur Sze, Copper Canyon Press
Doomstead Days, Brian Teare, Nightboat Books
Deux autres sélections, pour les traductions et les ouvrages jeunesse, ont été dévoilées. Rendez-vous le 20 novembre pour la révélation des noms des lauréats...
