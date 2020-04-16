47 livres retenus dans la sélection du Prix de littérature de l'Union européenne

Le Prix de littérature de l'Union européenne se penche chaque année sur les œuvres publiées dans 41 pays de l'Union européenne, membres actifs du programme Europe Créative. En attendant la désignation de l'ouvrage lauréat le 19 mai prochain, une sélection réduite vient d'être communiquée, avec 47 ouvrages de 13 pays...
La sélection est la suivante :
Belgique
Charly Delwart, Databiographie (Databiography), Flammarion
Nathalie Skowronek, La carte des regrets (The map of regrets), Grasset
Odile d’Oultremont, Baïkonour (Baikonur), Editions de l'Observatoire
Victoire de Changy, L’île longue (The long island), Autrement
Bosnie-et-Herzégovine
Adnan Repeša, Svojta (Taxa), Synopsis
Danijel Gatarić, Libreto (Libretto), Kontrast
Elvedin Nezirović, Ništa lakše od umiranja (Nothing easier than dying), Laguna
Lana Bastašić, Uhvati zeca (Catch the rabbit), Kontrast
Croatie
Kristina Gavran, Gitara od palisandra (The Palisander guitar), Disput
Maša Kolanović, Poštovani kukci i druge jezive priče (Dear beetles and other scary stories), Profil knjiga
Nenad Stipanić, Bogovi neona (Neon Gods), Sandorf
Zoran Malkoč, Umro Supermen (Superman is dead), Fraktura
Chypre
Κυθρεώτης Χρίστος (Christos Kithreotis), Εκεί που ζούμε (The place we live), Patakis Publications
Σωτηρίου Κωνσταντία (Constandia Sotiriou), Πικρία χώρα (Bitter country), Patakis Publications
Σταύρος Χριστοδούλου (Stavros Christodoulou), Τη μέρα που πάγωσε ο ποταμός (The day the river froze), Kastaniotis Publications
Danemark
Asta Olivia Nordentoft, Penge på lommen (Money in your pocket), Basilisk
Maren Uthaug, En lykkelig slutning (A happy ending), Lindhardt and Ringhof
Morten Pape, Guds Bedste Børn (God's Best Children), Politikens
Thomas Korsgaard, Tyverier (Thefts), Lindhardt and Ringhof
Estonie
Kaur Riismaa, Väike Ferdinand (Little Ferdinand), Vihmakass ja Kakerdaja
Mait Vaik, Kurvake sügis (Sad autumn), Puiestee
Mudlum (Made Luiga), Poola poisid (Polish boys), Strata
Allemagne
Gunther Geltinger, Benzin (Petrol), Suhrkamp Verlag
Leif Randt, Allegro Pastell (Allegro Pastel), Verlag Kiepenheuer & Witsch
Matthias Nawrat, Der traurige Gast (The Sad Guest), Rowohlt Verlag
Paulina Czienskowski, Taubenleben (Pigeon life), Blumenbar
Peggy Mädler, Wohin wir gehen (Where we are going), Verlag Galiani Berlin
Kosovo
Azem Deliu, Shënimet e krimbit Smolinski (Notes of the Worm Smolinsky), Onufri
Majlinda Bregasi, Gërsheti i prerë (The Cut Braid), Koha
Shpëtim Selmani, Libërthi i dashurisë (The Booklet of Love), Armagedoni
Luxembourg
Francis Kirps, Die Mutationen (The Mutations), Hydre Editions
Jeff Schinker, Sabotage (Sabotage), Hydre Editions
Samuel Hamen, V wéi vreckt, w wéi Vitess : Erzielung (Kaput), G. Binsfeld
Monténégro
Milo Masoničić, Kraj smjene (The End of the shift), Treći trg
Stefan Bošković, Ministar (Minister), Nova knjiga
Macédoine du Nord
Давор Стојановски (Davor Stojanovski), Утеха за голите (Consolation for the naked), Или-или (ili-ili)
Ѓорѓи Крстевски (Gjorgji Krstevski), Другата страна (The Other side), Бегемот (Begemot)
Михајло Свидерски (Mihajlo Sviderski), Последните денови на Ханс (Han's last days), Или-или (ili-ili)
Петар Андоновски (Petar Andonovski), Страв од варвари (Fear of barbarians), Или-или (ili-ili)
Norvège
Atle Berge, Puslingar (Puzzle), Samlaget
Bjørn Esben Almaas, Den gode vennen (The good friend), Oktober
Maria Navarro Skarange, Bok om sorg (Book of sorrow), Oktober
Therese Tungen, Kjærleik og det som liknar (Love and the like), Aschehoug
Espagne
Elisa Ferrer, Temporada de avispas (Wasp season), Tusquets
Irene Solà, Canto jo i la muntanya balla (I sing and the mountain dances), Anagrama
Joan Benesiu, Serem Atlàntida (We will be Atlantis), Periscopi
Raquel Taranilla, Noche y océano (Night and ocean), Seix Barral
Un ouvrage sera primé, pour chaque pays retenu.
