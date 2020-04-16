47 livres retenus dans la sélection du Prix de littérature de l'Union européenne

(photo d'illustration, Klaas Brumann, domaine public)

La sélection est la suivante :Charly Delwart, Databiographie (Databiography), FlammarionNathalie Skowronek, La carte des regrets (The map of regrets), GrassetOdile d’Oultremont, Baïkonour (Baikonur), Editions de l'ObservatoireVictoire de Changy, L’île longue (The long island), AutrementAdnan Repeša, Svojta (Taxa), SynopsisDanijel Gatarić, Libreto (Libretto), KontrastElvedin Nezirović, Ništa lakše od umiranja (Nothing easier than dying), LagunaLana Bastašić, Uhvati zeca (Catch the rabbit), KontrastKristina Gavran, Gitara od palisandra (The Palisander guitar), DisputMaša Kolanović, Poštovani kukci i druge jezive priče (Dear beetles and other scary stories), Profil knjigaNenad Stipanić, Bogovi neona (Neon Gods), SandorfZoran Malkoč, Umro Supermen (Superman is dead), FrakturaΚυθρεώτης Χρίστος (Christos Kithreotis), Εκεί που ζούμε (The place we live), Patakis PublicationsΣωτηρίου Κωνσταντία (Constandia Sotiriou), Πικρία χώρα (Bitter country), Patakis PublicationsΣταύρος Χριστοδούλου (Stavros Christodoulou), Τη μέρα που πάγωσε ο ποταμός (The day the river froze), Kastaniotis PublicationsAsta Olivia Nordentoft, Penge på lommen (Money in your pocket), BasiliskMaren Uthaug, En lykkelig slutning (A happy ending), Lindhardt and RinghofMorten Pape, Guds Bedste Børn (God's Best Children), PolitikensThomas Korsgaard, Tyverier (Thefts), Lindhardt and RinghofKaur Riismaa, Väike Ferdinand (Little Ferdinand), Vihmakass ja KakerdajaMait Vaik, Kurvake sügis (Sad autumn), PuiesteeMudlum (Made Luiga), Poola poisid (Polish boys), StrataGunther Geltinger, Benzin (Petrol), Suhrkamp VerlagLeif Randt, Allegro Pastell (Allegro Pastel), Verlag Kiepenheuer & WitschMatthias Nawrat, Der traurige Gast (The Sad Guest), Rowohlt VerlagPaulina Czienskowski, Taubenleben (Pigeon life), BlumenbarPeggy Mädler, Wohin wir gehen (Where we are going), Verlag Galiani BerlinAzem Deliu, Shënimet e krimbit Smolinski (Notes of the Worm Smolinsky), OnufriMajlinda Bregasi, Gërsheti i prerë (The Cut Braid), KohaShpëtim Selmani, Libërthi i dashurisë (The Booklet of Love), ArmagedoniFrancis Kirps, Die Mutationen (The Mutations), Hydre EditionsJeff Schinker, Sabotage (Sabotage), Hydre EditionsSamuel Hamen, V wéi vreckt, w wéi Vitess : Erzielung (Kaput), G. BinsfeldMilo Masoničić, Kraj smjene (The End of the shift), Treći trgStefan Bošković, Ministar (Minister), Nova knjigaДавор Стојановски (Davor Stojanovski), Утеха за голите (Consolation for the naked), Или-или (ili-ili)Ѓорѓи Крстевски (Gjorgji Krstevski), Другата страна (The Other side), Бегемот (Begemot)Михајло Свидерски (Mihajlo Sviderski), Последните денови на Ханс (Han's last days), Или-или (ili-ili)Петар Андоновски (Petar Andonovski), Страв од варвари (Fear of barbarians), Или-или (ili-ili)Atle Berge, Puslingar (Puzzle), SamlagetBjørn Esben Almaas, Den gode vennen (The good friend), OktoberMaria Navarro Skarange, Bok om sorg (Book of sorrow), OktoberTherese Tungen, Kjærleik og det som liknar (Love and the like), AschehougElisa Ferrer, Temporada de avispas (Wasp season), TusquetsIrene Solà, Canto jo i la muntanya balla (I sing and the mountain dances), AnagramaJoan Benesiu, Serem Atlàntida (We will be Atlantis), PeriscopiRaquel Taranilla, Noche y océano (Night and ocean), Seix BarralUn ouvrage sera primé, pour chaque pays retenu.