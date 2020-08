Cet été, une exposition virtuelle sur l'art de la reliure

Art Book Craft (ABC): The Designer Bookbinders Online Summer Exhibition Each day we are going to feature one binder that was involved in the very first DB online exhibition. Today we have Gillian Stewart, Licenciate of DB: “The Long Journey” by Robert Louis Stevenson, bound in 2019. Bradel structure. Spine of craquelure dyed fair goat. Boards of watercolour painting and hand dyed goat edges, and tooled in gold foil. Leather jointed endpapers. Water colour painted and gold tooled paper doublures. Top edge decoration of graphite and blind tooling. The Long Journey compiles works from the author that follow the narrative of the journey of life. With this in mind, the design references birds in flight, ovum and wholeness. To view the whole catalogue please copy and paste the below link: http://www.designerbookbinders.org.uk/exhib/ABC/ABC_2020/ABC_2020.html #DesignerBookbinders #ArtBookCraft #Summer2020 #ABC #ABCExhibition2020 #ArtBookCraftSummer2020 #DesignerBookbindersSummerExhibition #DesignerBookbindersABCSummer2020 #Bookbinding #WorkOfADesignerBookbinder #Reliure #Binding #BookArts #BooksOfInstagram #Bookstagram #Bookbinder #Handmade #HandmadeBook #Unique #Colour #HandColoured #Inlays #Onlays#Goatskin #Tooling #Tooled #HandTooled #Doublures #EndPaper @juju.books

A post shared by Designer Bookbinders UK (@db_bookbinding_uk) on Aug 16, 2020 at 7:50am PDT