Dernières sélections avant les verdicts pour les National Book Awards

Cinq longlists avaient été dévoilées en septembre, et ce sont donc logiquement cinq shortlists qu'annonce aujourd'hui la National Book Foundation pour les National Book Awards. Des listes réduites d'ouvrages sélectionnés, de la jeunesse aux essais en passant par la poésie, pour les prix les plus convoités des États-Unis. Les titres lauréats seront connus le 20 novembre prochain.
Les sélections réduites sont les suivantes :
Fiction
Trust Exercise, Susan Choi, Serpent’s Tail
Sabrina & Corina: Stories, Kali Fajardo-Anstine, One World
Black Leopard, Red Wolf, Marlon James, Michael Joseph
The Other Americans, Laila Lalami, Bloomsbury
Disappearing Earth, Julia Phillips, Scribner
Non-fiction
The Yellow House, Sarah M Broom, Grove Press
Thick: And other essays, Tressie McMillan Cottom, The New Press
What You Have Heard is True: A memoir of witness and resistance, Carolyn Forché, Penguin Press
The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee: Native America from 1890 to the present, David Treuer, Corsair
Solitary: Unbroken by four decades in solitary confinement. My story of transformation and hope, Albert Woodfox with Leslie George, Text
Poésie
The Tradition, Jericho Brown, Copper Canyon
“I”: New and selected poems, Toi Derricotte, University of Pittsburgh Press
Deaf Republic, Ilya Kaminsky, Graywolf
Be Recorder, Carmen Giménez Smith, Graywolf
Sight Lines, Arthur Sze, Copper Canyon
Traductions
Death is Hard Work, Khaled Khalifa, traduit par Leri Price, Faber
Baron Wenckheim’s Homecoming, László Krasznahorkai, traduit par Ottilie Mulzet, Tuskar Rock
The Barefoot Woman, Scholastique Mukasonga, traduit par Jordan Stump, Archipelago
The Memory Police, Yoko Ogawa, traduit par Stephen Snyder, Harvill Secker
Crossing, Pajtim Statovci, traduit par David Hackston, Pushkin Press
Littérature jeunesse
Pet, Akwaeke Emezi, Make Me a World
Look Both Ways: A tale told in ten blocks, Jason Reynolds, illus by Alexander Nabaum, Atheneum/Dlouhy
Patron Saints of Nothing, Randy Ribay, Kokila
Thirteen Doorways, Wolves Behind Them All, Laura Ruby, Balzer + Bray
1919: The year that changed America, Martin W Sandler, Bloomsbury
Chaque auteur finaliste, dans toutes les catégories, recevra 1000 $, tandis que l'ouvrage lauréat vaudra à son auteur une récompense de 10.000 $.
