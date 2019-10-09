Dernières sélections avant les verdicts pour les National Book Awards





Les sélections réduites sont les suivantes :Trust Exercise, Susan Choi, Serpent’s TailSabrina & Corina: Stories, Kali Fajardo-Anstine, One WorldBlack Leopard, Red Wolf, Marlon James, Michael JosephThe Other Americans, Laila Lalami, BloomsburyDisappearing Earth, Julia Phillips, ScribnerThe Yellow House, Sarah M Broom, Grove PressThick: And other essays, Tressie McMillan Cottom, The New PressWhat You Have Heard is True: A memoir of witness and resistance, Carolyn Forché, Penguin PressThe Heartbeat of Wounded Knee: Native America from 1890 to the present, David Treuer, CorsairSolitary: Unbroken by four decades in solitary confinement. My story of transformation and hope, Albert Woodfox with Leslie George, TextThe Tradition, Jericho Brown, Copper Canyon“I”: New and selected poems, Toi Derricotte, University of Pittsburgh PressDeaf Republic, Ilya Kaminsky, GraywolfBe Recorder, Carmen Giménez Smith, GraywolfSight Lines, Arthur Sze, Copper CanyonDeath is Hard Work, Khaled Khalifa, traduit par Leri Price, FaberBaron Wenckheim’s Homecoming, László Krasznahorkai, traduit par Ottilie Mulzet, Tuskar RockThe Barefoot Woman, Scholastique Mukasonga, traduit par Jordan Stump, ArchipelagoThe Memory Police, Yoko Ogawa, traduit par Stephen Snyder, Harvill SeckerCrossing, Pajtim Statovci, traduit par David Hackston, Pushkin PressPet, Akwaeke Emezi, Make Me a WorldLook Both Ways: A tale told in ten blocks, Jason Reynolds, illus by Alexander Nabaum, Atheneum/DlouhyPatron Saints of Nothing, Randy Ribay, KokilaThirteen Doorways, Wolves Behind Them All, Laura Ruby, Balzer + Bray1919: The year that changed America, Martin W Sandler, BloomsburyChaque auteur finaliste, dans toutes les catégories, recevra 1000 $, tandis que l'ouvrage lauréat vaudra à son auteur une récompense de 10.000 $.