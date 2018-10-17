medias

Désorientale de Négar Djavadi en lice pour les National Book Awards

Antoine Oury - 17.10.2018

Culture, Arts et Lettres - Récompenses - National Book Awards - Desorientale Negar Djavadi - prix litteraires usa

imprimer

Les National Book Awards ont dévoilé les listes de finalistes pour l'édition 2018 des récompenses. Avec une catégorie supplémentaire, inaugurée cette année : les traductions. La France y est représentée avec la traduction du livre de Négar Djavadi, Désorientale, signée par Tina Kover pour Europa Editions.


Négar Djavadi - Librairie Decitre à So Ouest
Négar Djavadi (ActuaLitté, CC BY SA 2.0)


Désorientale a été publié en France par les éditions Liana Levi en août 2016, et avait obtenu le Prix du Style la même année, ainsi que le Prix Emmanuel-Roblès, le Prix Première ou encore le Prix littéraire de la Porte Dorée.  Le nouveau prix consacré à la traduction des National Book Awards est attribué conjointement aux auteurs et aux traducteurs pour des titres publiés aux États-Unis.

Voici l'intégralité des sélections des National Books Awards 2018 :
 

Fiction


Jamel Brinkley, A Lucky Man
Lauren Groff, Florida
Brandon Hobson, Where the Dead Sit Talking
Rebecca Makkai, The Great Believers
Sigrid Nunez, The Friend
 

Non-fiction


Colin G. Calloway, The Indian World of George Washington: The First President, the First Americans, and the Birth of the Nation
Victoria Johnson, American Eden: David Hosack, Botany, and Medicine in the Garden of the Early Republic
Sarah Smarsh, Heartland: A Memoir of Working Hard and Being Broke in the Richest Country on Earth
Jeffrey C. Stewart, The New Negro: The Life of Alain Locke
Adam Winkler, We the Corporations: How American Businesses Won Their Civil Rights
 

Poésie


Rae Armantrout, Wobble
Terrance Hayes, American Sonnets for My Past and Future Assassin
Diana Khoi Nguyen, Ghost Of
Justin Phillip Reed, Indecency
Jenny Xie, Eye Level
 

Traduction


Négar Djavadi, Disoriental. Traduction de Tina Kover
Hanne Ørstavik, Love. Traduction de Martin Aitken
Domenico Starnone, Trick. Traduction de Jhumpa Lahiri
Yoko Tawada, The Emissary. Traduction de Margaret Mitsutani
Olga Tokarczuk, Flights. Traduction de Jennifer Croft
 

Négar Djavadi reçoit le prix Lire en
Poche pour “Désorentiale”

 

Littérature jeunesse


Elizabeth Acevedo, The Poet X
M. T. Anderson and Eugene Yelchin, The Assassination of Brangwain Spurge
Leslie Connor, The Truth as Told by Mason Buttle
Christopher Paul Curtis, The Journey of Little Charlie
Jarrett J. Krosoczka, Hey, Kiddo

Les lauréats dans les différentes catégories seront annoncés le 14 novembre prochain.


Commentaires

Pas de commentaires

Poster un commentaire

 

grin LOL cheese smile wink smirk rolleyes confused surprised big surprise tongue laugh tongue rolleye tongue wink raspberry blank stare long face ohh grrr gulp oh oh downer red face sick shut eye hmmm mad angry zipper kiss shock cool smile cool smirk cool grin cool hmm cool mad cool cheese vampire snake exclaim question

Vous répondez au commentaire de

Cliquez ici pour ne plus répondre à ce commentaire

* Laisser vide pour ne pas reçevoir de notification par email de nouveaux commentaires.

Recevez notre newsletter :

 

Désinscription

 

Désinscription de notre newsletter :

Critiques

medias

Communiqué :

Timeless t.1 ; les rangers du vastlantique, d'Armand Baltazar

Diego Ribera, 13 ans, est né après la Collision temporelle, un événement cosmique qui a transformé le monde. Passé,...

Retrouvez notre bibliothèque numérique

Google books

Focus :

“L'écriture, cette bulle d’air dont je ne pourrais me passer”