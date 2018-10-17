Désorientale de Négar Djavadi en lice pour les National Book Awards

Les National Book Awards ont dévoilé les listes de finalistes pour l'édition 2018 des récompenses. Avec une catégorie supplémentaire, inaugurée cette année : les traductions. La France y est représentée avec la traduction du livre de Négar Djavadi, Désorientale, signée par Tina Kover pour Europa Editions.
Désorientale a été publié en France par les éditions Liana Levi en août 2016, et avait obtenu le Prix du Style la même année, ainsi que le Prix Emmanuel-Roblès, le Prix Première ou encore le Prix littéraire de la Porte Dorée. Le nouveau prix consacré à la traduction des National Book Awards est attribué conjointement aux auteurs et aux traducteurs pour des titres publiés aux États-Unis.
Voici l'intégralité des sélections des National Books Awards 2018 :
Fiction
Jamel Brinkley, A Lucky Man
Lauren Groff, Florida
Brandon Hobson, Where the Dead Sit Talking
Rebecca Makkai, The Great Believers
Sigrid Nunez, The Friend
Non-fiction
Colin G. Calloway, The Indian World of George Washington: The First President, the First Americans, and the Birth of the Nation
Victoria Johnson, American Eden: David Hosack, Botany, and Medicine in the Garden of the Early Republic
Sarah Smarsh, Heartland: A Memoir of Working Hard and Being Broke in the Richest Country on Earth
Jeffrey C. Stewart, The New Negro: The Life of Alain Locke
Adam Winkler, We the Corporations: How American Businesses Won Their Civil Rights
Poésie
Rae Armantrout, Wobble
Terrance Hayes, American Sonnets for My Past and Future Assassin
Diana Khoi Nguyen, Ghost Of
Justin Phillip Reed, Indecency
Jenny Xie, Eye Level
Traduction
Négar Djavadi, Disoriental. Traduction de Tina Kover
Hanne Ørstavik, Love. Traduction de Martin Aitken
Domenico Starnone, Trick. Traduction de Jhumpa Lahiri
Yoko Tawada, The Emissary. Traduction de Margaret Mitsutani
Olga Tokarczuk, Flights. Traduction de Jennifer Croft
Littérature jeunesse
Elizabeth Acevedo, The Poet X
M. T. Anderson and Eugene Yelchin, The Assassination of Brangwain Spurge
Leslie Connor, The Truth as Told by Mason Buttle
Christopher Paul Curtis, The Journey of Little Charlie
Jarrett J. Krosoczka, Hey, Kiddo
Les lauréats dans les différentes catégories seront annoncés le 14 novembre prochain.
