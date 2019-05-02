Eisner Awards 2019 : Bagieu, Cazot, Cour, Vatine et Lupano nommés







On remarque que les ouvrages retenus dans la catégorie « meilleure édition américaine d’une publication internationale » sont tous écrits et/ou mis en scène par des auteurs français : Betty Boob de Véro Cazot et Julie Rocheleau (Casterman, 2017), Les culottées de Pénélope Bagieu traduit en anglais par Brazen: Rebel Ladies Who Rocked the World (Gallimard jeunesse, 2016), Herakles d’Edouard Cour (Akileos, 2012), NiourK d’Olivier Vatine (Ankama, 2012) et Un océan d’amour (Sea of Love) de Wilfrid Lupano et Grégory Panaccione (Delcourt, 2014), également en lice pour le meilleur design de publication et le meilleur peintre ou artiste multimédia (planches intérieures).



Deux autres français ont réussi à se glisser dans trois autres catégories : Christophe Chabouté dans la catégorie « meilleure adaptation d’un autre média » pour Construire un feu (To Build a Fire), adapté d'un roman de Jack London, et Florent Gorges dans la section « meilleur livre sur la bande dessinée » avec Amano par-delà Final Fantasy, une biographie de l’illustrateur japonais Yoshitaka Amano, créateur, notamment, de la franchise Final Fantasy.



Nous pouvons également noter la présence du marocain Youssef Daoudi dans la catégorie « adaptation d’une histoire vraie » grâce à sa biographie dessinée Monk! (Martin de Halleux, 2018) à propos du musicien du même nom.

Voici la liste des nommés par catégorie :



Meilleure Histoire Courte

Meilleur numéro/one shot

Meilleure série en cours

Meilleure série limitée

Meilleure nouvelle série

Meilleure publication pour enfants (à partir de 8 ans)

Meilleure publication pour enfants (9 à 12 ans)

Meilleure publication pour les jeunes (13 à 17 ans)

Meilleure série humoristique

Meilleure anthologie

Meilleure adaptation d'une histoire vraie

Meilleur album (nouveauté)

Meilleur album (réimpression)

Meilleure adaptation d'un autre média

Meilleure édition américaine d'une publication internationale

Meilleure édition américaine d'une publication asiatique

Meilleure collection d'archives - comic strips

Meilleure collection d'archives - comic books

Meilleur scénariste

Meilleur auteur/dessinateur

Meilleur artiste/encreur ou meilleure équipe artiste/encreur

Meilleur peintre ou artiste multimédia (planches intérieures)

Meilleur artiste de couverture

Meilleure colorisation

Meilleur lettrage

Meilleur journal/périodique lié au domaine des comics

Meilleur livre sur la bande dessinée

Meilleur travail académique

Meilleur design de publication

Meilleure série numérique

Meilleur webcomic

Get Naked in Barcelona, de Steven T. Seagle et Emei Olivia Burrell, dans Get Naked (Image)The Ghastlygun Tinies, de Matt Cohen et Marc Palm, dans MAD magazine #4 (DC)Here I Am, de Shaun Tan, dans I Feel Machine (SelfMadeHero)Life During Interesting Times, de Mike Dawson (The Nib)Supply Chains, de Peter et Maria Hoey, dans Coin-Op #7 (Coin-Op Books)The Talk of the Saints, de Tom King et Jason Fabok, dans Swamp Thing Winter Special (DC)Beneath the Dead Oak Tree, d'Emily Carroll (ShortBox)Black Hammer: Cthu-Louise, de Jeff Lemire et Emi Lenox (Dark Horse)No Better Words, de Carolyn Nowak (Silver Sprocket)Peter Parker: The Spectacular Spider-Man #310, de Chip Zdarsky (Marvel)The Terrible Elisabeth Dumn Against the Devils In Suits, d'Arabson, traduit par James Robinson (IHQ Studio/ Image)Batman, de Tom King et différents artistes (DC)Black Hammer: Age of Doom, de Jeff Lemire, Dean Ormston, et Rich Tommaso (Dark Horse)Gasolina, de Sean Mackiewicz et Niko Walter (Skybound/Image)Giant Days, de John Allison, Max Sarin, et Julaa Madrigal (BOOM! Box)The Immortal Hulk, d'Al Ewing, Joe Bennett, et Ruy José (Marvel)Runaways, de Rainbow Rowell et Kris Anka (Marvel)Batman: White Knight, de Sean Murphy (DC)Eternity Girl, de Magdalene Visaggio et Sonny Liew (Vertigo/DC)Exit Stage Left: The Snagglepuss Chronicles, de Mark Russell, Mike Feehan et Mark Morales (DC)Mister Miracle, de Tom King et Mitch Gerads (DC)X-Men: Grand Design: Second Genesis, d'Ed Piskor (Marvel)Bitter Root, de David Walker, Chuck Brown, et Sanford Green (Image)Crowded, de Christopher Sebela, Ro Stein, et Ted Brandt (Image)Gideon Falls, de Jeff Lemire et Andrea Sorrentino (Image)Isola, de Brenden Fletcher et Karl Kerschl (Image)Man-Eaters, de Chelsea Cain et Kate Niemczyk (Image)Skyward, de Joe Henderson et Lee Garbett (Image)Johnny Boo and the Ice Cream Computer, de James Kochalka (Top Shelf/IDW)Petals, de Gustavo Borges (KaBOOM!)Peter & Ernesto: A Tale of Two Sloths, de Graham Annable (First Second)This Is a Taco!, d'Andrew Cangelose et Josh Shipley (CubHouse/Lion Forge)Tiger Vs. Nightmare, d'Emily Tetri (First Second)Aquicorn Cove, de Katie O'Neill (Oni)Be Prepared, de Vera Brosgol (First Second)The Cardboard Kingdom, de Chad Sell (Knopf/Random House Children’s Books)Crush, de Svetlana Chmakova (JY/Yen Press)The Divided Earth, de Faith Erin Hicks (First Second)All Summer Long, de Hope Larson (Farrar Straus Giroux)Gumballs, d'Erin Nations (Top Shelf/IDW)Middlewest, de Skottie Young et Jorge Corona (Image)Norroway, Book 1: The Black Bull of Norroway, de Cat Seaton et Kit Seaton (Image)The Prince and the Dressmaker, de Jen Wang (First Second)Watersnakes, de Tony Sandoval, traduit par Lucas Marangon (Magnetic/Lion Forge)Get Naked, de Steven T. Seagle et différents artistes (Image)Giant Days, de John Allison, Max Sarin, et Julia Madrigal (BOOM! Box)MAD magazine, édité par Bill Morrison (DC)A Perfect Failure: Fanta Bukowski 3, de Noah Van Sciver (Fantagraphics)Woman World, d'Aminder Dhaliwal (Drawn & Quarterly)Femme Magnifique: 50 Magnificent Women Who Changed the World, édité par Shelly Bond (Black Crown/IDW)Puerto Rico Strong, édité par Marco Lopez, Desiree Rodriguez, Hazel Newlevant, Derek Ruiz, et Neil Schwartz (Lion Forge)Twisted Romance, édité par Alex de Campi (Image)Where We Live: A Benefit for the Survivors in Las Vegas, édité par Will Dennis, supervisé par J. H. Williams III et Wendy Wright-Williams (Image)All the Answers: A Graphic Memoir, de Michael Kupperman (Gallery 13)All the Sad Songs, de Summer Pierre (Retrofit/Big Planet)Is This Guy For Real? The Unbelievable Andy Kaufman, de Box Brown (First Second)One Dirty Tree, de Noah Van Sciver (Uncivilized Books)Bad Girls, d'Alex de Campi et Victor Santos (Gallery 13)Come Again, de Nate Powell (Top Shelf/IDW)Green Lantern: Earth One Vol. 1, de Corinna Bechko et Gabriel Hardman (DC)Homunculus, de Joe Sparrow (ShortBox)My Heroes Have Always Been Junkies, d'Ed Brubaker et Sean Phillips (Image)Sabrina, de Nick Drnaso (Drawn & Quarterly)Berlin, de Jason Lutes (Drawn & Quarterly)Girl Town, de Carolyn Nowak (Top Shelf/IDW)Upgrade Soul, d'Ezra Claytan Daniels (Lion Forge)The Vision hardcover, de Tom King, Gabriel Hernandez Walta, et Michael Walsh (Marvel)Young Frances, de Hartley Lin (AdHouse Books)Anne Frank’s Diary: The Graphic Adaptation, adapté par Ari Folman et David Polonsky (Pantheon)“Frankenstein” de Mary Shelley, in Frankenstein: Junji Ito Story Collection, adapté par Junji Ito, traduit par Jocelyne Allen (VIZ Media)Out in the Open by Jesús Carraso, adapté par Javi Rey, traduit par Lawrence Schimel (SelfMadeHero)Speak: The Graphic Novel, par Laurie Halse Anderson et Emily Carroll (Farrar Straus Giroux)To Build a Fire: Based on Jack London's Classic Story, par Chabouté (Gallery 13)About Betty’s Boob, de Vero Cazot et Julie Rocheleau, traduit par Edward Gauvin (Archaia/BOOM!)Brazen: Rebel Ladies Who Rocked the World, de Pénélope Bagieu (First Second)Herakles Book 1, d'Edouard Cour, traduit par Jeremy Melloul (Magnetic/Lion Forge)Niourk, de Stefan Wul et Olivier Vatine, traduit by Brandon Kander et Diana Schutz (Dark Horse)A Sea of Love, de Wilfrid Lupano et Grégory Panaccione (Magnetic/Lion Forge)Abara: Complete Deluxe Edition, de Tsutomu Nihei, traduit par Sheldon Drzka (VIZ Media)Dead Dead Demon’s Dededede Destruction, d'Inio Asano, traduit par John Werry (VIZ Media)Laid-Back Camp, d'Afro, traduit par Amber Tamosaitis (Yen Press)My Beijing: Four Stories of Everyday Wonder, de Nie Jun, traduit par Edward Gauvin (Graphic Universe/Lerner)Tokyo Tarareba Girls, par Akiko Higashimura (Kodansha)Pogo, vol. 5: Out of This World At Home, de Walt Kelly, édité par Mark Evanier et Eric Reynolds (Fantagraphics)Sky Masters of the Space Force: The Complete Sunday Strips in Color (1959–1960), de Jack Kirby, Wally Wood et différents artistes, édité par Ferran Delgado (Amigo Comics)Star Wars: Classic Newspaper Strips, vol. 3, d'Archie Goodwin et Al Williamson, édité par Dean Mullaney (Library of American Comics/IDW)The Temple of Silence: Forgotten Words and Worlds of Herbert Crowley, de Justin Duerr (Beehive Books)Thimble Theatre and the Pre-Popeye Comics of E. C. Segar, édité par Peter Maresca (Sunday Press)Action Comics: 80 Years of Superman Deluxe Edition, édité par Paul Levitz (DC)Bill Sienkiewicz’s Mutants and Moon Knights… And Assassins... Artifact Edition, édité par Scott Dunbier (IDW)Dirty Plotte: The Complete Julie Doucet (Drawn & Quarterly)Madman Quarter Century Shindig, de Mike Allred, édité par Chris Ryall (IDW)Terry Moore’s Strangers in Paradise Gallery Edition, édité par Joseph Melchior et Bob Chapman (Abstract Studio/Graphitti Designs)Will Eisner’s A Contract with God: Curator’s Collection, édité par John Lind (Kitchen Sink/Dark Horse)Alex de Campi, pour Bad Girls (Gallery 13); Twisted Romance (Image)Tom King, pour Batman, Mister Miracle, Heroes in Crisis, Swamp Thing Winter Special (DC)Jeff Lemire, pour Black Hammer: Age of Doom, Doctor Star & the Kingdom of Lost Tomorrows, Quantum Age (Dark Horse); Descender, Gideon Falls, Royal City (Image)Mark Russell, pour Exit Stage Left: The Snagglepuss Chronicles, Green Lantern/Huckleberry Hound, Lex Luthor/Porky Pig (DC); Lone Ranger (Dynamite)Kelly Thompson, pour Nancy Drew (Dynamite); Hawkeye, Jessica Jones, Mr. & Mrs. X, Rogue & Gambit, Uncanny X-Men, West Coast Avengers (Marvel)Chip Zdarsky, pour Peter Parker: The Spectacular Spider-Man, Marvel Two-in-One (Marvel)Sophie Campbell, pour Wet Moon (Oni)Nick Drnaso, pour Sabrina (Drawn & Quarterly)David Lapham, pour Lodger (Black Crown/IDW); Stray Bullets (Image)Nate Powell, pour Come Again (Top Shelf/IDW)Tony Sandoval, pour Watersnakes (Magnetic/Lion Forge)Jen Wang, pour The Prince and the Dressmaker (First Second)Matías Bergara, pour Coda (BOOM!)Mitch Gerads, pour Mister Miracle (DC)Karl Kerschl, pour Isola (Image)Sonny Liew, pour Eternity Girl (Vertigo/DC)Sean Phillips, pour Kill or Be Killed, My Heroes Have Always Been Junkies (Image)Yanick Paquette, pour Wonder Woman Earth One, vol. 2 (DC)Lee Bermejo, pour Batman: Damned (DC)Carita Lupatelli, pour Izuna Book 2 (Humanoids)Dustin Nguyen, pour Descender (Image)Gregory Panaccione, pour A Sea of Love (Magnetic/Lion Forge)Tony Sandoval, pour Watersnakes (Magnetic/Lion Forge)Jen Bartel, pour Blackbird (Image); Submerged (Vault)Nick Derington, pour Mister Miracle (DC)Karl Kerschl, pour Isola (Image)Joshua Middleton, pour Batgirl et Aquaman variants (DC)Julian Tedesco, pour Hawkeye, Life of Captain Marvel (Marvel)Jordie Bellaire, pour Batgirl, Batman (DC); The Divided Earth (First Second); Days of Hate, Dead Hand, Head Lopper, Redlands (Image); Shuri, Doctor Strange (Marvel)Tamra Bonvillain, pour Alien 3 (Dark Horse); Batman, Doom Patrol (DC); Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, Multiple Man (Marvel)Nathan Fairbairn, pour Batman, Batgirl, Birds of Prey, Wonder Woman Earth One, vol. 2 (DC); Die!Die!Die! (Image)Matt Hollingsworth, pour Batman: White Knight (DC); Seven to Eternity, Wytches (Image)Matt Wilson, pour Black Cloud, Paper Girls, The Wicked + The Divine (Image); The Mighty Thor, Runaways (Marvel)David Aja, pour Seeds (Berger Books/Dark Horse)Jim Campbell, pour Breathless, Calexit, Gravetrancers, Snap Flash Hustle, Survival Fetish, The Wilds (Black Mask); Abbott, Alice: Dream to Dream, Black Badge, Clueless, Coda, Fence, Firefly, Giant Days, Grass Kings, Lumberjanes: The Infernal Compass, Low Road West, Sparrowhawk (BOOM); Angelic (Image); Wasted Space (Vault)Alex de Campi, pour Bad Girls (Gallery 13); Twisted Romance (Image)Jared Fletcher, pour Batman: Damned (DC); The Gravediggers Union, Moonshine, Paper Girls, Southern Bastards (Image)Todd Klein, pour Black Hammer: Age of Doom, Neil Gaiman’s A Study in Emerald (Dark Horse); Batman: White Night (DC); Eternity Girl, Books of Magic (Vertigo/DC); The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen: The Tempest (Top Shelf/IDW)Back Issue, édité par Michael Eury (TwoMorrows)The Columbus Scribbler, édité par Brian Canini, columbusscribbler.comComicosity, édité par Aaron Long et Matt Santori, www.comicosity.comLAAB Magazine #0: Dark Matter, édité par Ronald Wimberley et Josh O’Neill (Beehive Books)PanelxPanel magazine, édité par Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou, panelxpanel.comComic Book Implosion: An Oral History of DC Comics Circa 1978, de Keith Dallas et John Wells (TwoMorrows)Drawn to Purpose: American Women Illustrators and Cartoonists, de Martha H. Kennedy (University Press of Mississippi)The League of Regrettable Sidekicks, de Jon Morris (Quirk Books)Mike Grell: Life Is Drawing Without an Eraser, de Dewey Cassell avec Jeff Messer (TwoMorrows)Yoshitaka Amano: The Illustrated Biography—Beyond the Fantasy, de Florent Gorges, traduit par Laure Dupont et Annie Gullion (Dark Horse)Between Pen and Pixel: Comics, Materiality, and the Book of the Future, d'Aaron Kashtan (Ohio State University Press)Breaking the Frames: Populism and Prestige in Comics Studies, de Marc Singer (University of Texas Press)The Goat-Getters: Jack Johnson, the Fight of the Century, and How a Bunch of Raucous Cartoonists Reinvented Comics, d'Eddie Campbell (Library of American Comics/IDW/Ohio State University Press)Incorrigibles and Innocents, de Lara Saguisag (Rutgers Univeristy Press)Sweet Little C*nt: The Graphic Work of Julie Doucet, d'Anne Elizabeth Moore (Uncivilized Books)A Sea of Love, par Wilfrid Lupano, Grégory Panaccione, et Mike Kennedy (Magnetic/Lion Forge)The Stan Lee Story Collector’s Edition, par Josh Baker (Taschen)The Temple of Silence: Forgotten Worlds of Herbert Crowley, par Paul Kepple et Max Vandenberg (Beehive Books)Terry Moore’s Strangers in Paradise Gallery Edition, designé par Josh Beatman/Brainchild Studios/NYC (Abstract Studio/Graphitti Designs)Will Eisner’s A Contract with God: Curator’s Collection, designé par John Lind (Kitchen Sink/Dark Horse)Aztec Empire, de Paul Guinan, Anina Bennett, et David HahnThe Führer and the Tramp, de Sean McArdle, Jon Judy, et Dexter WeeThe Journey, de Pablo Leon (Rewire)The Stone King, de Kel McDonald et Tyler Crook (comiXology Originals)Umami, de Ken Niimura (Panel Syndicate)The Contradictions, de Sophie YanowLavender Jack, de Dan Schkade (WEBTOON)Let's Play, de Mongie (WEBTOON)Lore Olympus, de Rachel Smythe, (WEBTOON)Tiger, Tiger, de Petra Erika Nordlund, (Hiveworks)