Égypte : l'auteure Ahdaf Soueif arrêtée lors d'une manifestation

There are tens of thousands of prisoners in Egypt's unhygienic and poorly ventilated prisons.

This is a global challenge and we need to face it all collectively. Urge #Egypt to #ActResponsibly towards prisoners.@WHO@WHOEgypt@rihanna#LetThemFree#كورونا_مصر#خرجوا_المساجين pic.twitter.com/0VmveQbipR