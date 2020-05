La plus importante chaîne de librairies japonaises Kinokuniya s’exporte à Abu Dhabi

Over 150,000 Books, huge Arabic and Children's book section, manga and collectibles, the best stationery from around the world. Books Kinokuniya ABU DHABI is finally OPEN Only in the fabulous The Galleria Al Marayah Island #kinokuniyaue #Abudhabi #uae #booklovers #inabudhabi #abudhabilife

A post shared by Books Kinokuniya UAE (@bookskinokuniyauae) on May 6, 2020 at 7:46am PDT