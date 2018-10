Mort d'Anthea Bell, traductrice d'Astérix et de Stefan Zweig

Anthea Bell OBE, Order of Merit of , died this morning aged 82. She was a literary giant: among great C20th/C21st translators, whose work included Kafka, Sebald, Zweig, Freud, Willy Brandt, Simenon, Goscinny et al. @richkamm & I will miss our mother a lot. Cc @GermanEmbassy pic.twitter.com/3TxeLy6dfS