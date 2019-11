Quand la Suède parle de liberté d'expression, la Chine s'étrangle...

The Swedish publisher Gui Minhai receives Swedish PEN’s 2019 Tucholsky prize. It has been over 1,400 days since Gui Minhai was imprisoned in China. This is a letter to him written by his publisher colleague @egedin. “You cannot hear us but we are here.” https://t.co/6BNw9I8kHA pic.twitter.com/SFEQu3yb0x