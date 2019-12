Un Père Noël âgé de 10 ans seulement offre des livres aux plus démunis

The amazing amount of deliveries we have received over the last few days has been phenomenal! Dom has been feeling a bit under the weather the last 24 hours hence why he hasn’t been on to say thank you so much! With a team of pyjama elves we have started the sorting and wrapping and it’s all coming together nicely! There’s still a few items that we are super low on and we’ve updated the amazon wish list . Thank you all so so much! Danielle (Dom’s mum!)

