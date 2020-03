Pour être utile pendant le confinement, rendez l’histoire accessible

"Up in the country I have been rereading Huckleberry Finn, probably for the twentieth time, and I am full of my old enthusiasm for it." https://t.co/JfkRhE5QNA



...At least that's what we THINK Willa Cather wrote in this 1902 letter addressed to Cyril Clemens. pic.twitter.com/RjZCkUMFcB