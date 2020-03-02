Cosplay : incarner des héroïnes de la littérature jeunesse, et leur rendre hommage

Davina Hamilton, journaliste, éditrice et auteure, sait combien un livre peut compter dans une vie. Et a très bien conscience, également, du manque de visibilité qui touche certains profils, lorsqu'il s'agit d'édition et de livres, y compris dans le secteur de l'édition jeunesse. À l'occasion du World Book Day, le 5 mars dernier, elle a partagé avec un plaisir non dissimulé de nombreux cosplays inspirés de personnages qui ont compté dans sa vie de lectrice...
Davina Hamilton est l'auteure de plusieurs ouvrages pour la jeunesse, mettant en scène un personnage nommé Riley : Riley peut être qui il veut, proclamait l'un d'entre eux. Ce message est si bien passé que de nombreux lecteurs et lectrices, avec l'aide de leurs parents, ont fait parvenir à Hamilton des photographies de leurs déguisements, aux couleurs des personnages créés par l'auteure.
Hamilton a alors eu une idée : pour célébrer l'importance des ouvrages, en particulier ceux destinés à la jeunesse, et des personnages qu'ils mettent en scène, pourquoi ne pas elle-même se déguiser, pour proposer différents cosplays ? Une manière ludique et originale de partager ses lectures, et de célébrer les livres : les photographies ont été mises en ligne sur Instagram le 5 mars dernier.
PART 4 OF 10: DAVINA DOES DRESS UP - AGAIN! . Today, we continue our celebration of black girl book characters as our author @davina_writes pays homage to... SASSY from Dancing in the Wings. . Written by legendary dancer and choreographer, Debbie Allen, and with illustrations by renowned artist Kadir Nelson, this triumphant tale follows aspiring dancer, Sassy. . An embodiment of her name, Sassy is feisty, fearless and determined – and what she wants more than anything is to be a ballerina. But with her long legs and big feet, she stands tall – literally taller than the rest of the kids at her school. Too big to be picked up by the boys, and too tall to be in line with the other girls, Sassy dances in the wings during recitals. . But surely, with her confidence and skill, it won't be long until she gets her chance to dance in the spotlight. Talented and tenacious, Sassy, we salute you! #BlackGirlMagic #RepresentationMatters
Davina Hamilton a donc choisi 10 livres, dont Mary Had A Little Glam, de Tammi Sauer et Vanessa Brantley-Newton, The Butterfly Princesses, de Rachel Beckles et Cennet Kapkac ou encore Philly & Friends : Who Do I See in the Mirror ?, de Vese Aghoghovbia Aladewolu et Irene Omiunu, pour incarner au mieux un de leurs personnages.
PART 10 OF 10: DAVINA DOES DRESS UP AGAIN! . Today, we complete our 10-day celebration of black girl book characters as our author @davina_writes pays homage to… ROCKET from Look Up! . Written by Nathan Bryon and with illustrations by Dapo Adeola, this triumphant tale follows Rocket – a smart and sweet young girl with a passion for space and stargazing. An aspiring astronaut, Rocket is super excited about witnessing the upcoming meteor shower, and she wants everyone – including her big brother, Jamal – to look up and enjoy the spectacular sight with her. . Ambitious and tenacious in equal measure, Rocket, we salute you! #BlackGirlMagic #RepresentationMatters . Thank you all for following our 10-day celebration of black girl book characters. Do stay tuned, as we have exciting news to deliver in the coming days! In the meantime, we thank you for your continued support and wish you all a #TriumphantTuesday!
L'opération est aussi l'occasion de saluer la présence de personnages plus variés et diversifiés dans la littérature jeunesse, pour que tous les enfants puissent s'y retrouver !
PART 2 OF 10: DAVINA DOES DRESS UP - AGAIN! . Today, we continue our celebration of black girl book characters as our author, @davina_writes pays homage to... DESTINY from Fresh Princess. . Written by Denene Millner and illustrated by Gladys Jose, this book takes its' inspiration from the beloved sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, starring Will Smith. But in this version, it's not a Fresh Prince but a Fresh Princess named Destiny. . Confident and stylish, this young heroine is super-skilled with a skipping rope – she can double Dutch like a pro! Faced with the challenge of moving to a new neighbourhood, Destiny digs deep to show just how brave, fresh and fly she really is. Destiny, we salute you! #BlackGirlMagic #RepresentationMatters
via BuzzFeed
Pas de commentaires