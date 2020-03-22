medias

Faut se détendre : les internautes se payent des toiles

Victor De Sepausy - 06.04.2020

Zone 51 - Insolite - oeuvre art tableau - mise scène maison - coronavirus confinement jeux

L’imagination ne connait finalement pas de limites quand on s’ennuie. Et si c’était là une objection à formuler à M. Pascal ? Voilà deux semaines, un compte Instagram se monte, Covidclassics, qui s’emploie à recréer des scènes de tableaux. Ces mises en scène se retrouvent aisément sur la toile, mais il suffit parfois d’un hashtag pour créer une tendance.


 
 
Avec #covidclassics, que l’on soit sur Insta, Facebook ou Twitter, on suit sans bouder son plaisir les mises en forme plus réelles que nature des grandes toiles de maîtres. Ainsi, le compte éponyme démarrait avec La mort de Marat de Jacques-Louis David, donnant forme à un pari culturel suivi.
 




Et puis voilà que le Getty Museum se lance dans l’aventure et reprend à son compte le principe en faisant évoluer son hashtag, passé de #gettychallenge à #gettymuseumchallenge. Cette fois, les règles sont mieux posées : trouver son oeuvre d’art favorite, embarquer 2 ou 3 trucs qui trainent chez soi, et reconstituer ladite oeuvre avec les moyens du bord.
 


Après, on connaît les internautes : ils sont facétieux par nature. Il suffit de leur donner un jouet, et ils s’en emparent. Ainsi, surgit le hashtag #tussenkunstenquarantaine, et zou de nouvelles merveilles débarquent.
 

Pour l’histoire, voici une petite sélection très livresque.
 
 


Evidemment, y’en a toujours un ou une pour faire le malin…
 



