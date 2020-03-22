Faut se détendre : les internautes se payent des toiles

L’imagination ne connait finalement pas de limites quand on s’ennuie. Et si c’était là une objection à formuler à M. Pascal ? Voilà deux semaines, un compte Instagram se monte, Covidclassics, qui s’emploie à recréer des scènes de tableaux. Ces mises en scène se retrouvent aisément sur la toile, mais il suffit parfois d’un hashtag pour créer une tendance.
Avec #covidclassics, que l’on soit sur Insta, Facebook ou Twitter, on suit sans bouder son plaisir les mises en forme plus réelles que nature des grandes toiles de maîtres. Ainsi, le compte éponyme démarrait avec La mort de Marat de Jacques-Louis David, donnant forme à un pari culturel suivi.
Et puis voilà que le Getty Museum se lance dans l’aventure et reprend à son compte le principe en faisant évoluer son hashtag, passé de #gettychallenge à #gettymuseumchallenge. Cette fois, les règles sont mieux posées : trouver son oeuvre d’art favorite, embarquer 2 ou 3 trucs qui trainent chez soi, et reconstituer ladite oeuvre avec les moyens du bord.
We challenge you to recreate a work of art with objects (and people) in your home.— Getty (@GettyMuseum) March 25, 2020
Choose your favorite artwork
Find three things lying around your house⠀
Recreate the artwork with those items
And share with us. pic.twitter.com/9BNq35HY2V
Après, on connaît les internautes : ils sont facétieux par nature. Il suffit de leur donner un jouet, et ils s’en emparent. Ainsi, surgit le hashtag #tussenkunstenquarantaine, et zou de nouvelles merveilles débarquent.
Bestes. #tussenkunstenquarantaine pic.twitter.com/oH0mMblOpE— Julya Rabinowich (@JulyaRabinowich) March 30, 2020
Pour l’histoire, voici une petite sélection très livresque.
“Pug with Bandaged Ear”— Crystal Beshara (@CrystalBeshara) April 3, 2020
After “Self-Portrait with Bandaged Ear “ 1889 ~ Vincent Van Gogh
My studio mascot playing along during this bizarre time. @covidclassics @gettymuseum @vangoghmuseum #covidclassics #covidart #portraitwithbandagedear @guardian pic.twitter.com/0BJIKF9l1z
St Benedict, father of Western Monasticism.— Mark Andrew (@chickentrooper) March 30, 2020
Since I'm currently living the life of a solitary monk, it seemed appropriate to model his appearance.#GettyChallenge #SundayFunday #StBenedict #MonkLife #QuarantineLife https://t.co/NeIqldb6iK pic.twitter.com/g2IP99riEQ
“Katia Reading” Balthus, Paris 1908 #gettymuseumchallenge @GettyMuseum pic.twitter.com/5RfsXpsMBX— rela (@rl90277) April 4, 2020
Christine de Pizan in her study. Christine was the first professional author and an important female role model from the late Middle Ages.— steve (@raindoog) April 4, 2020
Bet she never imagined she'd be recreated by my daughter in this way in 2020.#gettychallenge #gettymuseumchallenge #BetweenArtandQuarantine pic.twitter.com/uF6Fz2CLCC
In which I get in on the #gettychallenge #gettymuseumchallenge, recreating famous works of art with everyday household objects: first up, Young Decadent by Ramon Cassas pic.twitter.com/k5leydbMMU— Dr Sasha Garwood (@Skull_Beneath) April 3, 2020
Replying to @GettyMuseum #betweenartandquarantine #tussenkunstenquarantaine— XtinaW ART (@XtinawA) April 6, 2020
Unknown England ca.1250
XtinaW France 06/04/2020 pic.twitter.com/mCpWmbev9I
#tussenkunstenquarantaine#gettymuseumchallenge— Sandra N. (@SndrNkl) March 31, 2020
Art Lessons while homescooling pic.twitter.com/GBXFVMZ2Sx
Un bon bouquin, une paire de rideaux et nous voilà plongés dans le #tussenkunstenquarantaine ! pic.twitter.com/L8YZ1kLyfN— Musée de Cluny (@museecluny) April 6, 2020
Evidemment, y’en a toujours un ou une pour faire le malin…
#COVIDclassics is what’s gonna keep me entertained the next few days https://t.co/2Kj8oK3kll— Dáire (@daire_shaw) April 1, 2020
Pas de commentaires