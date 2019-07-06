La maison Taittinger achète le manuscrit Champagne, d'un soldat poète

Au terme des combats dans les tranchées, il est probable que l’on ne fit plus la distinction entre la dépouille d’Alan Seeger et celle de ses camarades. Tombés durant l’une des plus violentes batailles de la Première Guerre mondiale, ce soldat américain comptait pourtant parmi les plus jeunes poètes de son époque.





Collection privée Richard Mcerlean via Le Monde





Lors de la bataille de la Somme, tristement célèbre pour être l’une des plus meurtrières parmi les affrontements — plus d’un million de morts des deux camps – périt Alan Seeger, le 4 juillet 1916. I have a Rendezvous with Death, avait-il écrit dans un texte prémonitoire qui deviendra son poème le plus connu. Et d’ajouter : « Sur une barricade disputée. »



Il ne connut pas la fin de cette bataille, qui dura plus de quatre mois et demi, mais a laissé une marque — notamment dans le village de Belloy-en-Santerre, où son nom figure sur le monument commémoratif. « Je n’ai jamais pris les armes par haine contre l’Allemagne ni contre les Allemands, mais simplement par amour pour toute la France », écrivit-il dans son journal.



Alan Seeger et la France, une rencontre



Né d’une riche famille qui fit fortune dans le raffinage du sucre, Seeger était particulièrement doué pour les langues. Il partit étudier à Harvard, mais sa vie changea quand il rencontra John Reed, camarade de classe. Il arriva à Paris, sur la rive gauche, en 1912, et durant deux années, ce fut le coup de foudre pour la Ville des Lumières. Son engagement était total quand éclata la guerre.



Entre lui et la marque de champagne Taittinger, une relation s’est nouée à travers les temps. « Un artiste n’est pas seulement artiste, il est aussi homme d’action, ce qui est pour moi absolument essentiel », assure Pierre-Emmanuel Taittinger, président de la maison à l'AP. « Seeger montre le chemin. »



Manuscrits de l'extrême : l'exposition de la BNF



Dans le vignoble de Champagne, au sein du château de la Marquetterie, une salle spéciale est consacrée au poète, avec des photos, des souvenirs de la Première Guerre mondiale. Seeger lui-même avait écrit sur cette région, au cours d’une nuit où, avec d’autres soldats, ils avaient profité des vins, « nous trinquions avec les tasses de l’armée en étain ».





Alan Seeger - domaine public





Un an avant que les États-Unis n’entrent dans le conflit, Seeger était présent, à défendre une nation qu’il aimait par-dessus tout. Dans son poème Champagne, adressé en forme de testament adressé à l’avenir, il invite chacun à boire cet alcool pétillant, avec une pensée pour ceux qui sont morts. Un texte certainement écrit lors de la bataille de la Marne, avant qu’il ne s’engage avec les autres soldats — il faisait partie de la Légion étrangère — vers le Chemin des Dames, pour aller sur le front de la Somme.



En juin 1916, il écrivit dans son journal : « Nous allons passer directement à l’action, magnifiquement, de façon inattendue et probablement victorieuse, sous une charge frénétique, même si elle n’a aucune importance ici. »



Le texte originel de Champagne :

In the glad revels, in the happy fêtes,

When cheeks are flushed, and glasses gilt and pearled

With the sweet wine of France that concentrates

The sunshine and the beauty of the world,



Drink sometimes, you whose footsteps yet may tread

The undisturbed, delightful paths of Earth,

To those whose blood, in pious duty shed,

Hallows the soil where that same wine had birth.



Here, by devoted comrades laid away,

Along our lines they slumber where they fell,

Beside the crater at the Ferme d’Alger

And up the bloody slopes of La Pompelle,



And round the city whose cathedral towers

The enemies of Beauty dared profane,

And in the mat of multicolored flowers

That clothe the sunny chalk-fields of Champagne.



Under the little crosses where they rise

The soldier rests. Now round him undismayed

The cannon thunders, and at night he lies

At peace beneath the eternal fusillade ...



That other generations might possess—

From shame and menace free in years to come—

A richer heritage of happiness,

He marched to that heroic martyrdom.



Esteeming less the forfeit that he paid

Than undishonored that his flag might float

Over the towers of liberty, he made

His breast the bulwark and his blood the moat.



Obscurely sacrificed, his nameless tomb,

Bare of the sculptor’s art, the poet’s lines,

Summer shall flush with poppy-fields in bloom,

And Autumn yellow with maturing vines.



There the grape-pickers at their harvesting

Shall lightly tread and load their wicker trays,

Blessing his memory as they toil and sing

In the slant sunshine of October days ...



I love to think that if my blood should be

So privileged to sink where his has sunk,

I shall not pass from Earth entirely,

But when the banquet rings, when healths are drunk,



And faces that the joys of living fill

Glow radiant with laughter and good cheer,

In beaming cups some spark of me shall still

Brim toward the lips that once I held so dear.



So shall one coveting no higher plane

Than nature clothes in color and flesh and tone,

Even from the grave put upward to attain

The dreams youth cherished and missed and might have known;



And that strong need that strove unsatisfied

Toward earthly beauty in all forms it wore,

Not death itself shall utterly divide

From the belovèd shapes it thirsted for.



Alas, how many an adept for whose arms

Life held delicious offerings perished here,

How many in the prime of all that charms,

Crowned with all gifts that conquer and endear!



Honor them not so much with tears and flowers,

But you with whom the sweet fulfilment lies,

Where in the anguish of atrocious hours

Turned their last thoughts and closed their dying eyes,



Rather when music on bright gatherings lays

Its tender spell, and joy is uppermost,

Be mindful of the men they were, and raise

Your glasses to them in one silent toast.



Drink to them—amorous of dear Earth as well,

They asked no tribute lovelier than this—

And in the wine that ripened where they fell,

Oh, frame your lips as though it were a kiss.