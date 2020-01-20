Un livre seul dans une bibliothèque : la suite va vous étonner

Antoine Oury - 20.01.2020

bibliotheque livre - emprunt livre

Pour les bibliothécaires, l'un des défis à relever est évidemment la valorisation du fonds : comment faire en sorte que le public se dirige vers un maximum de livres différents, et pas seulement vers les meilleures ventes ou les ouvrages les plus médiatiques. Il arrive ainsi que certains livres se retrouvent délaissés, jamais empruntés... Et passent ainsi à côté d'un fantastique voyage.

Go away dust (28/365)
(photo d'illustration, John Liu, CC BY 2.0)


La Royal Holloway Library, dans la banlieue de Londres, a établi, comme d'autres établissements, un bilan 2019 des prêts, pour déterminer quels ouvrages avaient été les plus empruntés. Et les bibliothécaires ont remarqué qu'un titre en particulier était resté sur la touche... Pas qu'en 2019, d'ailleurs : cela faisait plusieurs années qu'il n'était pas sorti des collections.

Voici donc les bibliothécaires partis, sur Twitter, pour montrer au monde comment l'on répare une injustice. There and Back, de George MacDonald, publié pour la première fois en 1891, a ainsi eu droit à un traitement de roi.
 


Un passage par l'automate de prêt, pour commencer, afin de faire connaissance.
 


Puis une ballade dans l'établissement, pour prendre l'air, tout en commençant la lecture.
 


L'ajout d'un premier marque-page, repositionnable, bien entendu. Et jamais de stylo, soulignent les bibliothécaires ! Beaucoup d'autres petites marques de lecture attentive suivront...
 


Un petit tour par l'exposition du moment, pour prolonger ce passage en bibliothèque...

Et voici le bilan d'une belle journée pour un lecteur et pour un livre...
 


Bien sûr, on enlève tous les marque-pages avant de repasser par l'automate de prêt...
 


Cette rencontre entre un livre malheureux et un lecteur bientôt comblé a été relatée sur Twitter, où elle a rencontré un certain succès. L'établissement appelle désormais de généreux lecteurs à faire connaitre à There and Back son deuxième prêt...


