Un livre seul dans une bibliothèque : la suite va vous étonner

Pour les bibliothécaires, l'un des défis à relever est évidemment la valorisation du fonds : comment faire en sorte que le public se dirige vers un maximum de livres différents, et pas seulement vers les meilleures ventes ou les ouvrages les plus médiatiques. Il arrive ainsi que certains livres se retrouvent délaissés, jamais empruntés... Et passent ainsi à côté d'un fantastique voyage.
La Royal Holloway Library, dans la banlieue de Londres, a établi, comme d'autres établissements, un bilan 2019 des prêts, pour déterminer quels ouvrages avaient été les plus empruntés. Et les bibliothécaires ont remarqué qu'un titre en particulier était resté sur la touche... Pas qu'en 2019, d'ailleurs : cela faisait plusieurs années qu'il n'était pas sorti des collections.
Voici donc les bibliothécaires partis, sur Twitter, pour montrer au monde comment l'on répare une injustice. There and Back, de George MacDonald, publié pour la première fois en 1891, a ainsi eu droit à un traitement de roi.
This could not stand. So we did the right thing, the honourable thing, and took the book out on loan for a day that it would never forget.— RHUL Library (@RHUL_Library) January 15, 2020
Here's what we got up to on our book date with 'There and Back' by George MacDonald. pic.twitter.com/dBvgNbsJ9m
Un passage par l'automate de prêt, pour commencer, afin de faire connaissance.
We took it to all the best spots in the library: the Mezzanine, the Feature Wing. We settled down for a good read on the bridge in the Atrium. You can't say we don't know how to show a book a good time.— RHUL Library (@RHUL_Library) January 15, 2020
It's also a prime spot for keeping an eye on the queue for coffee. pic.twitter.com/eMpiBpSBSx
Puis une ballade dans l'établissement, pour prendre l'air, tout en commençant la lecture.
We used sticky notes to highlight our favourite bits in the book. NOT PEN as we all know how to be respectful to books.— RHUL Library (@RHUL_Library) January 15, 2020
Whilst the cover is nice, the content is what really makes this book beautiful.
This particular chapter, a triumph! pic.twitter.com/FxoZLo7A8Z
L'ajout d'un premier marque-page, repositionnable, bien entendu. Et jamais de stylo, soulignent les bibliothécaires ! Beaucoup d'autres petites marques de lecture attentive suivront...
We read it cover to cover, picking out our favourite bits, just in case we wanted to make reference to them later when telling others about this great book.— RHUL Library (@RHUL_Library) January 15, 2020
We then visited the latest exhibition from @RHULexhibitions. Nothing like a bit of culture to impress. pic.twitter.com/PFdErN9SUD
Un petit tour par l'exposition du moment, pour prolonger ce passage en bibliothèque...
Et voici le bilan d'une belle journée pour un lecteur et pour un livre...
It might be bold, but at the end of the day, we weren't ashamed to admit that we would have made room on the raft for this book. pic.twitter.com/3tXVpYmj9T— RHUL Library (@RHUL_Library) January 15, 2020
Bien sûr, on enlève tous les marque-pages avant de repasser par l'automate de prêt...
We'd had a great day together and after REMOVING ALL STICKY NOTES we put the book in the automatic returns machine.— RHUL Library (@RHUL_Library) January 15, 2020
Speaking for ourselves, we'd certainly be happy with a second borrow. pic.twitter.com/6l8iqD8WYR
Cette rencontre entre un livre malheureux et un lecteur bientôt comblé a été relatée sur Twitter, où elle a rencontré un certain succès. L'établissement appelle désormais de généreux lecteurs à faire connaitre à There and Back son deuxième prêt...
Pas de commentaires